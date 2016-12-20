Meet Lorraine – a 100% Character Uncovered who saves lives

This is a paid for advertorial for Universal Channel

When Lorraine was 16 years old, she was out with friends in a small rowing boat. As the waves hit, the boat capsized, and they found themselves at the mercy of the sea in an area with no rescue boat.

Just as despair looked set to take over a fishing boat spotted them and they were rescued. This experience had a massive effect on Lorraine. She struggled with the thought of her own mortality.

For years it played over on her mind and haunted her dreams. Rather than be beaten down by the traumatic experience she wanted to take back control of her own life by helping others. She decided that she wanted to help people like herself who found themselves in peril at sea. After rigorous training she became a lifeboat volunteer. She now puts herself on the line as part of a team that risk their own lives to save others from dangerous seas.

Her story is highlighted as part of 100% Character Uncovered initiative that has been produced by the Universal Channel to highlight the stories of some real unsung heroes. These are people who have decided that they put their head above the parapet, to help others, to make a difference.

100% Character Uncovered are all extraordinary stories where people bravely step into new territory, putting themselves out of their comfort zone to achieve something quite exceptional. We have previously covered the story of Amir who turned around his own life to help others. He’d been brought up on a rough estate and had drifted into petty crime. He now runs a bike workshop that employs young people from a similar background and gives them the chance to turn their lives around. You can see more on Amir’s story here.

