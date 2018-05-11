What to look for when applying for a job

What to look for when applying for a job – words Al Woods

There are many people out there that are looking for work these days, and many spend a huge amount of time applying for one job after another.

However, it is important to focus on applying for jobs that you have a real interest in, particularly if you are already working and simply looking to change career. Of course, some people are prepared to do anything to start with simply to earn some money, which is great. But, if you are applying for a job that you plan to be in for the long haul, you do need to be more selective.

One thing to remember is that many employers do carry out background checks online, which means that if you have a criminal record or anything else in your history that may be relevant, they will be able to find out. Some jobs you will not be eligible for if you have a certain type of criminal history, such as working with money or working with vulnerable people. This is something you should bear in mind when deciding what jobs to apply for.

The other important factor that you need to consider is the starting salary that is being paid by the company as you need to ensure you will be earning enough money to manage comfortably rather than be left struggling. If you are already working, you need to make sure that you will be earning more than you are currently on or at least the same if you are applying due to a change in career or improved prospects.

What about the future? Looking at the prospects

It is important to consider the future of you want to have a solid career, which is why you should also look at the career prospects and opportunities that the company may be able to offer. Most people do not want to be stuck in a rut with a dead end job and the same salary year in and year out. Doing some research or even asking the company about future prospects and opportunities will enable you to better determine whether this is going to be the right fit for you. Of course, your performance once you start the job will have to be considered when it comes to promotion and advancement but as long as the opportunities are there you can make sure you work toward them.

Once you have looked at all of these factors, you need to complete the application form and get it sent off. One thing to be mindful of is that you should never fudge information or lie on your application, because with all of the resources available these days, employers will quickly catch you out. You should take the opportunity to sell yourself and highlight key skills but these should be skills and qualifications that you do actually have rather than ones that you have made up in order to make your application look better.

