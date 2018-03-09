4 hacks to help you make difficult decisions – words Al Woods

Life is full of difficult decisions. Some people are good at making these, with no lost sleep and no feelings of overwhelming stress. For others, however, the complete opposite is true.

If you fall in the latter group, then making difficult decisions may cause stress, anxiety and for some – even paralyzing fear.

The good news is, while there’s no way to make decisions easier, there are some tips you can use to help you work through the issue at hand and make a decision that’s right for you and the situation.

In the meantime, put the information and tips found here to use to help ease the decision-making stress you face.

Pretend You are Giving Advice to a Friend



Making any type of big decision can wreak havoc on your emotional state. This can cloud your mind, making it even more difficult to make the right decision. A good way to work through this is by pretending you are giving advice to a friend in your situation.

The reasoning behind this is pretty simple. Your short-term emotions can often get in the way of your better judgement. It’s hard to break free of your emotions, but it is beneficial to know how they can affect the choices you make.

Figure Out What You Really Want



If you have been putting off making a decision, there’s a good chance you don’t like any of the options. After all, when you can’t make up your mind, there’s a reason.

If you are stuck in between possibilities, be sure to think about what it is you really want. For example, if you are stuck between the decision of going back to school or taking a promotion, consider which one is most appealing. If the answer is “neither,” then figure out what it is you would prefer to do. Be a stay at home parent? Travel the world? Take time to reflect and then take the steps to make what you really want to happen.

Limit the Amount of Information You Gather



Many people believe that the more information they gather, the better decisions they will be able to make. However, there is a point when you will cross a threshold and move into the arena of “ information overload .” At this point, your brain is going to “pull out,” leaving you even more confused about what to do than before.

If you have too much information, you will begin filling in gaps and adding importance to information that actually doesn’t matter. Gather what you absolutely need to know about the situation and then stop. If you keep going, then information overload is bound to happen.

Practice Decisiveness



You know you. Even if you don’t realize it yet. You know what you want and what’s right for you. If you have a hard time making decisions, start small.

For example, if you are chronically indecisive, build your decision-making muscle by starting small. Give yourself just 30 seconds to figure out what you are going to have for dinner, what moving you are going to watch or whether or not you’re going out. Then follow through on your decision. Keep repeating and work your way up to bigger decisions.

While anxiety can make you freeze when it comes to making decisions, by using the tips here, you can feel more confident on the decisions you make. It is part of life, so it is time to embrace and know what you want.

