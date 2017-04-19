5 easy health hacks to improve your quality of life

We’re all looking to improve our health, but have we got the time? Wholesale changes require a lot of effort and, while they might be worth it in the long run, it can be tough to get motivated.

But even if you don’t have a health epiphany, you can still be kind to your body. Here are five easy health hacks that will improve your quality of life.

Get More Antioxidants by Swapping in Darker Veg

Antioxidants break down free radicals, which can contribute to heart disease, cancer and premature ageing. Unfortunately, most of us don’t get half the minimum amount of antioxidants per day. The good news is there are a few simple switches you can make to upgrade your health.

Making the switch to purple cabbage and red onions instead of their white counterparts will boost your antioxidant intake and one of the best health food hacks. You can also kick those free radicals to the kerb by choosing blueberries over bananas, or pecans over peanuts. These are some of the most healthy foods to eat.

Choose a Different Milk for Your Cereal

Cow’s milk can lead to weight gain, acne, migraines, high cholesterol and a whole host of other nasty conditions. Opt for a non-dairy alternative on your oatmeal or cereal and you could make a big difference to your health.

The choices are almost endless: soya, almond, rice, oat, coconut, hemp and many more! Many non-dairy milks are fortified with calcium and vitamin B12, so don’t worry about missing out on essential nutrients when you make this switch.

Reduce Your Sitting Down Time

Most of us sit down for a large proportion of the day, which could explain why illness and disease are so prevalent. Sitting for long periods has been linked to obesity, cancer, type two diabetes and premature death.

The link between sitting down and disease was first observed in London in the 1950s. Researchers found that bus drivers were twice as likely to have heart attacks than (standing) bus conductors.

Thankfully, there are some simple fixes and is one of the health hacks everyone should know. Schedule a reminder to get up and walk around every half an hour or so, or set up a standing desk at work. If you use public transport to get around, think about your health before you dash straight for the nearest seat.

Improve Your Lung Capacity Using This Breathing Technique

Here’s an easy breathing technique that will help to improve your lung capacity and relax you. Stand up straight and expel all the air from your lungs. Breathe in slowly and place your hands on your hips, with your pinkies touching at the small of your back. Expand your lungs to their maximum capacity and hold the air in for 20 seconds. Release the air slowly and repeat three times.

Of course, there are a bunch of things that will inhibit your lung capacity, including smoking. Before you attempt the breathing technique we mentioned above, tackle the cancerous clouds that are clogging your airways.

Around a third of people surveyed in a recent study claimed that, by using electronic cigarettes, they were able to reduce or eliminate their tobacco usage. Keep up to date with the latest news on vaping, as well as vaping reviews, to discover the best way to get into vaping and off the cigarettes.

Time Your Sleep Cycles to Guarantee a Happy Morning

A good night’s sleep isn’t just about quantity: you need to be clever when setting your alarm. The way to feel refreshed in the morning is to wake up at the end of a 90-minute cycle. Your brain goes through different stages every hour and a half, so timing your alarm perfectly will mean you wake up at your optimum waking stage.

There are a bunch of smartphone apps that can work out your ideal waking time, such as Sleep Cycle, and some iPhones have the feature built in. It might take you a while to figure out how long it takes you to drift off, but once you’ve got it nailed, you’ll wonder why you ever dreaded waking up.

5 easy health hacks to improve your quality of life – words by Drake Equation of VapeBeat.