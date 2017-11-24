Pimp up your kitchen: 5 ultra stylish kitchen appliances

Pimp up your kitchen: 5 ultra stylish kitchen appliances – words Alexa Wang

Let’s face it, kitchen appliances aren’t known for being sexy. Typically finished in white, black or metallic, they’re not supposed to stand out – we want them to blend in!

Many dishwashers, fridges or smaller appliances are deliberately hidden behind doors, kept out of the way lest they disrupt the aesthetic of the kitchen design. But why hide your appliances when you could make a feature of them? What if you could lay your hands on truly stand-out designs that are worth showing off?

I spoke to the inspirational kitchen designers at TBKC who know a thing or three about creating stunning, bespoke solutions for their customers. ‘We don’t do average’, they told me. With that in mind, here are 5 distinctly un-average stylish kitchen appliances that will inject some pizzazz into your kitchen, making it truly stand out from the crowd.

Gorenje ‘VW Bulli’ Fridge

One of the most innovative, design focused kitchen appliance manufacturers in the world, Gorenje have made a name for themselves with a beautiful range of retro fridges. Available in a selection of funky colours and using cutting edge technology, their latest ‘special edition’ offering is the ‘VW Bulli’ fridge.

Inspired by the famous VW campervan and officially licenced by Volkswagen, this eye popping freestanding fridge features a large chromed VW logo and the vehicle’s signature 1960s front end styling. Fancy parking one in your kitchen?

LG 6 Motion Washing Machine – Limited Edition

Over the years, LG Electronics have launched a number of limited edition washing machines to celebrate London Fashion Week, for which LG are official sponsors. Several British fashion designers, including Giles Deacon, Ben Allen and Holly Fulton, have been happy to collaborate, producing memorable, colourful and fun designs.

The vinyl wrapped washing machines are a triumph, elevating these most humdrum of white goods to something visually exciting. One of the funkiest washing machines on sale. Who says laundry has to be boring?

Elica ‘Interstellar’ Cooker Hood

A chandelier for your kitchen? No, if you look closely and you’ll see that this is the ‘Interstellar’ suspended cooker hood by premium extractor fan manufacturer Elica. The designer cooker hood is made from polished steel and glass, with the round shape dressed with tiny glass prisms that bounce the light around the kitchen – just like a crystal chandelier.

Using Elica’s patented high performance Evolution system, this cooker hood is a brilliant example of form and function coming together in perfect harmony. If you’re looking to inject some real glitz and glamour into your kitchen design, this is a fantastic way to do it.

Galanz UOVO Microwave

A microwave oven with out-of-the-box thinking? Look no further than Chinese household appliance manufacturer Galanz and the UOVO microwave oven series. The cutting edge round design comes in a choice of 5 eye catching colourways that include blue, purple, red and yellow.

As a freestanding appliance, this is a microwave oven that takes centre stage. It’s got a blue LED edge lighted turntable and an all-round observation cavity that adds a bit of fun and colour to any plain kitchen design.

SMEG Small Appliances

Finally, if you want to make a real style statement in your kitchen, take a look at this head turning collaboration between SMEG and the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Their new, bold and colourful range of small kitchen appliances are designed to brighten up your kitchen while celebrating Sicily’s culinary heritage. There’s a mixer, a coffee machine, a toaster, kettle, blender and juicer. Will look great in many 2018 kitchens.

Entitled ‘Sicily is my love’, items are adorned with vibrant and decorative traditional Sicilian motifs such as gold lemons, prickly pears, floral and leaf designs, framed by typical Sicilian ‘crocchi’ decorations. The result is a riot of colour and a fabulous focal point in your kitchen.

