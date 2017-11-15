6 things you need to do to get into University 2018

6 things you need to do to get into University 2018 – words Alexa Wang

When looking to go to university, there are a number of things you need to do in order to be accepted into your chosen University. Some are more important than others however, all of the below need to be sorted before you start your course.

Visit your shortlisted Universities

Going to visit the Universities on your shortlist is a vital part of the process to Uni. Visiting these Universities will allow you to see the Uni first hand and get a feel for the place you may be living and studying at. You will be able to ask questions about the university and ask current students for their opinions on the course and accommodation. This is beneficial as the students aren’t there to promote the uni, therefore, you will receive a more realistic and honest answer rather than a promotional answer.

Apply

Although this may sound very ridiculous but you need to apply for these courses. Many people get nervous and scared when it comes to filling out applications, however this is something you must overcome and not put off. Applying for the course of your choice is vital as there are many deadlines you need to meet.

The Entry Requirements

When applying for your chosen course, you need to be aware of the Entry Requirements. These entry requirements may consist of skills you possess, experience you need and grades you need to achieve. Make sure to research the entry requirements for your chosen university course so that you can ensure your skillset, predicted grades and experience within the subject match up with what is required.

Write up your personal Statements

A vital thing you need to do when applying for university is to have a personal statement. A personal statement is a short description about you. It should state your experience, skillset, previous achievements, hobbies and your interest in the subject you are wanting to study at university. If you are struggling to write your personal statement, do not fear. There are plenty of “how to’s” online such as how to write a UCAS personal statement. These online guides will take you through the essentials of what to include and what not to include in order to make your personal statement stand out from the rest.

Know Your Deadlines

This is a must when applying for Universities. Universities across the UK all have different deadlines for people applying for a place to meet. If you do not meet the deadline set by your respected university, it could become extremely difficult to gain a place and get on the course. In order to avoid this, you need to research your chosen university and discover the deadline you need to meet. You will be able to do this online, usually through their website or the UCAS website.

Know about the accommodation

Lastly, know what accommodation is available to you when you begin your University course. You need to be aware of how many people you will be sharing your room with, the rules and regulations of the accommodation and how much it will cost to live there. When visiting the university, you should be informed of this.

To conclude, the above 6 things are vital to do when looking to get into Universityy. I hope we have been able to help you in your quest to university and have pinpointed a few steps you need to do.

6 things you need to do to get into University 2018 – words Alexa Wang