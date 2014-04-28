Why is a good kitchen knife worth having? – words Al Woods

If you plan to perfect the art of cooking, a good knife is one of the most essential tools to have in your kitchen.

Most of the people just opt for any affordable knife which they can find. However, you need to understand that there is a lot of difference between an average knife and a good knife.

Sure, you will end up shelling out more money because the attributes of a good knife are completely different as compared to your average knife.

Most of the people think that a good knife is more expensive because of the aesthetic design. However, there is more to a better knife than just design. In addition to all other attributes, most of the good knives are even made in the U.S. which is another advantage.

We will today share with you some of the reasons why you should opt for a good knife irrespective of the cost.

1. Synchronization between the handle and the blade:

One of the main advantages of any good knife is that there is complete synchronization between the blade and the handle. This allows you to use the knife more easily. When the synchronization is perfect, you will be able to use your knife at a faster pace without any problem at all.

2. Ergonomic design:

Most of the wood and professional knives are designed in such a way that they can be used for a longer period of time. This is done by adopting the ergonomic design. As a result, if you want to work in a commercial kitchen or if you plan on preparing bulk meals, such knife will ensure that your hands do not hurt. This will ensure that you are able to easily use the knife as per your requirement.

The grip of the knife also plays a very important role while slicing and dicing the ingredients. You will always need complete control of the knife while conducting such cuts. With the help of the ergonomic design, you will be able to do so easily.

3. Precise:

In most of the commercial kitchens, precision is needed. There is no time to do things and again. You need to be precise in the 1st attempt. This is where a good knife really helps. It improves your chopping skills as well as your cutting skills. Since you will be able to inflict the right cuts in the very 1st attempt, you will save a lot of time as well as ingredients.

4. Easier to work at faster speed:

With the help of complete control, you can work at a faster speed when you’re using a good knife. This ensures that handling bulk work is not a problem at all. This especially needed in the commercial kitchens. You have to serve the customers in record time each and every time. This is where a good knife makes a significant amount of difference.

5. Blade material:

The construction of any good knife is better as compared to the average one. This is clearly visible in the material from which the blade is made. Most of the knives are made from stainless steel plates. This ensures that you are able to use the knife for a longer period of time. Moreover, it is easier to clean stainless steel plates.

Many of the expensive knives are also made from blades of carbon steel. Carbon steel does not need sharpening again and again. As a result, you will be able to use the knife for a longer period of time without any worries. You will not have to worry about the blunt blades at all. Thus, when you’re buying a good knife, the construction quality is definitely better which helps you in using the knife for a longer period of time without any problem at all.

6. Highly durable:

Apart from all of these attributes, one additional quality of a good knife is that it is highly durable. You will not have to worry about replacing your knife anytime soon. It can easily last for 5 to 6 years if you’re maintaining them properly. As a result, you can accustom yourself to use the same knife which will increase your precision and speed.

Thus, due to all of these advantages, having a good knife is definitely worth it. You just need to figure out the knife which suits your requirements perfectly. Once you do that, it will be easier for you to pick a better knife rather than the average one.