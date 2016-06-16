Planning for Summer – Accessible places to visit – words Alexa Wang



With the sun starting to make frequent appearances and the summer months approaching, it’s time to start thinking how we can enjoy the warmer months in the UK; that’s if you’re not planning on jetting off somewhere exotic!

If you or a loved one are a wheelchair or mobility scooter user you shouldn’t be thinking about what you are limited to, you should be thinking about what you can do, and it’s fair to say there are plenty of possibilities and places that are accessible for everyone and anyone to enjoy.

Accessible Days Out

In Summer it’s always good to get out and enjoy the sun and fresh air with the family, whether it’s visiting the local park, feeding the ducks or going for an ice cream at the beach.

Being in a wheelchair doesn’t have to limit you from enjoying a day out with the family, in fact it can be made much easier with a mobility scooter available at Pro Rider Mobility, with a mobility scooter you are in control of where you go and what you do, allowing a sense of freedom and independence.

Not only are mobility scooters available in different speed settings but they are also available depending on your usage. Whether it’s travelling on the pavement, a road scooter or a lightweight portable one, there are plenty of options to choose from.

A lightweight foldable mobility scooter is the ideal solution throughout the year but especially in summer when you are going somewhere which requires driving to the destination. The scooter can be easily folded and packed in the car and simply unfolded ready to go once you arrive at the place where you’ll be making summer memories with your family and friends.

Accessible Places to Visit

If you fancy venturing further than the park or the beach, there are plenty of places which are accessible and make for a great day out:

The Zoo

Museums

Cadburys World

Blackpool Tower

Art Galleries

Eden Project Cornwall

Brighton Pier

If the attraction is staffed, they will surely be on hand to assist with any of your needs.

Along with all of these places to visit there are plenty more which include holiday and caravan parks which are great for a couple of days break.

You don’t need to worry either about travelling if a car isn’t an option, public transport has the accessibility to allow you to hop on board and ride on the bus or train; throughout the summer holidays these services even offer great discounts on tickets and passes for the whole family to benefit from; the money saved can go towards extra flakes and toppings on everyone’s ice cream cone!