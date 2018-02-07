Which is better: acrylic, gel or dip nail powder?

Which is better: acrylic, gel or dip nail powder? – words Alexa Wang

The 3 common types of nail polishing methods practiced today are acrylic, gel or dip nails. While acrylic and gel have been used for many years, today, dip nail is revolutionizing the art of painting nails by dipping fingers into the powder.

It is a growing industry and women spend around 800 million every year on just nail polishes.

There are different types of nail polishes out there, but today we are going to discuss the three most common to find the #1 nail polish.

Let’s have a look:

Acrylic Nail Polish

This is a very commonly used nail polish that does give good colors, but at a cost. It contains a substance that hardens the nail once the polish dries down. As a result, the nail bed gets damaged when you try to remove the nail polish, which stays for around three weeks.

Other than this, acrylic nails smell bad and give a fake look to the nails.

Acrylic nail polish also halts nail growth while they’re on and gradually damages the nail bed underneath your nail.

This is a concerning factor because a damaged nail bed is an open invitation to bacteria and fungus. Therefore, acrylic nails can also get you an infection.

Acrylic polish forms a fake nail above your natural nail which is why they are not durable and may chip off with a small effort.

Gel Polish

Gel polish is simply painted over the nail and then kept under UV light to make it dry. However, this method doesn’t last longer than 2 weeks and the polish tends to disappear or faint quickly. When this happens, it makes the nail look bad and has to be removed.

Another problem with this type of polish is its removal. Many people have reported of their nails being damaged while removing gel polish. It requires a lot of care that can be troublesome for some.

In addition to this, applying gel polish is also a pain. It requires a lot of care and maintenance, and you may need help from a professional to get it done, which is why many people stay away from it. Moreover, it may also get you an infection.

Lastly, they are a lot more expensive than other nail polishes.

Dip Nail Powder

While both of the above mentioned methods are time consuming, this process only takes a few minutes to paint your nails.

This method involves applying the base coat first and then dipping the fingers one by one in a jar containing dip powder.

The process is repeated twice (note that it’s a very quick process) and then a coat of an activator is applied.

Once done, the hands are then washed with water (stay away from soap) and a final top coat is painted to make your nails shine bright. Nail dip powder colors look and stay strong.

This method is the best among the three because there are no harmful chemicals involved in it and there is no need to use UV light to dry your nails.

This makes the process convenient, time saving and a lot cheaper than the other two methods discussed above.

It should also be mentioned that dip nail powder contains vitamin E and calcium that actually make your nails healthy. However, make sure to buy quality dip polish such as Revel Nail so that you can enjoy all the benefits of this type of nail polish.

Verdict

Dip nail polish is now being recognized all around the globe and gaining popularity because of the instant result and benefits it comes with. Give it a try.

Which is better: acrylic, gel or dip nail powder? – words Alexa Wang