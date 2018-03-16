How to arrange affordable short term car insurance

How to arrange affordable short term car insurance

Every motorist knows that they must always have insurance in place when behind the wheel of any vehicle, but sometimes it does not make sense to take out an annual policy.

There are many situations that occur in modern life where you may need to drive a car for a short period and taking out an annual policy would be a waste of money.

Common Situations

A few common scenarios include somebody returning home from university for the holidays and needing a car, friends and family visiting from overseas, a long journey where driving may be shared between two or more motorists, making a business trip and borrowing a van to move house. These are just a few examples, but there are many more so it is important for motorists to be aware of their options.

Solutions

One option is to add a driver for a short period onto an annual policy, but this can be a complex process that can take a few days to arrange. The cheapest short term car insurance is not always the best. This is not ideal and particularly in emergency situations, which is why it is best to opt for temporary car insurance from a company like Dayinsure. Companies like this can provide cover from just one day through to a month and it can usually be arranged within a matter of minutes.

Benefits of Temporary Cover

One of the key benefits of temporary car insurance is that it has no impact on any no claims discount (NCD) if a claim has to be made as it is a standalone policy. You will also find with reputable temporary insurance providers that there is great flexibility in terms of vehicles to be insured and the dates of cover, so if you need to change to a separate car after a few days or arrange different short-term periods then this can easily be done.

Eligibility

In order to arrange cover, you will need to be between 19 and 75 years old and have the vehicle registration number, basic personal info, your driving license number, payment details and a passport number for non-UK motorists. Those visiting from overseas can arrange cover provided that they have held a license for at least 6 months or 3 months if over 25.

Short term car insurance is the ideal solution for times that you need the use of a car but it does not make sense to take out an annual policy. There are many different scenarios where this is the case, but fortunately, it can be fast, easy and affordable to arrange short-term cover.

