4 of the most affordable sports cars out there – words Alexa Wang

Even for those of us who are well into middle age and beyond, the idea of owning and driving a sports car is enough to make the hairs on the back of our necks well and truly stand up.

Okay, so maybe we can’t afford the latest Italian stallion but why shouldn’t we treat ourselves to something a little more exciting than the everyday ride? This article looks a little closer at 4 beauties that most of us can at least think about owning without the need to win that damn lottery.

Ford Mustang

Everybody loves the Ford Mustang and the 2014 model was one of the best for a very long time. The great news is that for a very nice price you can secure one of these with all the bells and whistles. Coming with a lovely 3.7 liter V6 powerplant, what is not to like? Okay, it may be lacking the economy of a brand new Honda fit, but how about that 305 horsepower roar as you press the pedal to the metal? Maybe not as precise as some German supercars but those mean looks and sweet exhaust note more than make up for any other shortcomings.

Chevrolet Camaro

2014 was an awesome year for American muscle cars and the Camaro is certainly one of the sweetest of that particular bunch. Incredibly good value for such a cool car and with 323 horsepower, this is probably even more fun to drive than the mustang. It may not have the understated luxury of a Porsche cayenne, but we love it anyway. These legendary rides are all about the wow factor and the Camaro certainly has that in spades.

Subaru BRZ

Our 3rd bargain sports car is the fastest so far as the Beast from the East is here to stay. We all know about how fast and superbly planted the Subaru cars have been and this one is no exception. The car is lighter than the first two American marques and boy does that add up to some excellent handling and wicked acceleration figures. Proper bare to the bones motoring here but who needs a heavy stereo these days? The turbo version is probably a little too expensive for this group of cars but if you ever get the chance, you will appreciate the term ‘pocket rocket’ for the rest of your life.

Fiat 500 Abarth

You may well do a double take when you see the Fiat 500 Abarth powering past your current ride but it really did happen! These tiny little cars come powered with a 160 horsepower engine that really adds some fire to the whole experience. Maybe a little small for some of us but you will soon forget that when you spend a few hours behind the wheel of this Italian hooligan.

So go and check out the prices of these rather slick rides and whilst you are there, ask for the keys and take it for a little spin. There are some superb affordable sports cars out there. It may just become the newest member of your family.

