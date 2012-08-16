Aloft London Excel celebrates Make Music Day with special night – words Al Woods

Hotels used to feel like somewhere you laid your hat for the night whilst on a trip. Yes, there was the rarefied luxury end that always stood apart, but for the rest of us a stay was functional but not exactly memorable. Well times are changing. To try and set themselves apart, hotels are upping their game. They now realise that if they become part of the trip, part of the experience then people will come flocking back and they’re right.

In a crowded hotel market, some are finding new ways to set themselves apart. So rather than the often efficient but rather dull affairs chain hotels, there seems to be a new move to support arts and culture on the hotel scene. Some hotels have chosen to open themselves up with art, some with daring new cuisine, chefs and food trends, whilst others are helping to support music to set themselves apart from the pack.

Aloft London Excel is such a hotel and aims to be one of the hottest stages for emerging talent in London. Live @ Aloft is a monthly live music event devoted to supporting up and coming artists. With many smaller music venues closing down, it’s great to see new avenues emerging for bands and artists to reach an audience. The ethos is part of the hotel’s character and so music is programmed into the life of the hotel itself.

As part of ‘Make Music Day’ on 21st June 2019, Aloft London Excel is showcasing some of the UK’s best emerging unsigned talent with a special night. ‘Make Music Day’ began in France back in 1982 but has become a worldwide phenomenon held in 1000 cities in 120 countries. Unlike any other music festival, ‘Make Music Day’ brings musicians of all ages and genres together for one day to play and celebrate music. They pour into local squares, parks and plazas to share their music with the world.

The line-up for the Aloft London Excel ‘Make Music Day’ is:

6.30pm – Rosie Frater-Taylor

Rosie expresses a stylistically adventurous approach to pop and has been collecting accoladaes a plenty.

“Rosie is without a doubt one of the youngest and most talented voices and guitar players on the UK music scene… At 20 she is creating her own sweet unique sound influenced by folk and singer-songwriter vibes but grounded in her virtuoso jazz background.” Patricia Pascal, JazzNewBlood.

“Such a connection with the guitar.” Led Zeppelin guitar icon, Jimmy Page

https://www.rosiefratertaylor.com/

8pm – Natalie Shay

Natalie Shay is a 19 year old multi award-winning‚ indie pop/rock artist from North London. Deemed as one of London’s hottest emerging talents‚ Shay is launching herself into the forefront of the industry‚ with recent critical acclaim.

Shay’s talents have found her performing to sold-out audiences at some of London’s most iconic venues including The Roundhouse‚ Ronnie Scotts and Brooklyn Bowl‚ O2. Her successes to date include her long list of awards from ‘Best Undiscovered Talent’ London Music Award‚ Winner of The Guardian’s Music Award and two time winner of the Mayor of London Gigs.

http://www.natalieshay.co.uk/

9.15pm – Joe Waller

27 year old British singer, songwriter, and producer Joe Waller crafts uncompromising pop that draws from his diverse love for genres such as R&B, Hip Hop and Soul. Influenced by artists like Jon Bellion, Lauv, Quinn XCII and many more he’s spurred on to write and release even more throughout 2019, building on the 1.5 million streams he accrued as an unsigned artist in 2018.

https://artists.nme.com/artist/joe-waller-music/

https://www.joewallermusic.com/

