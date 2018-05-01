American Apparel is Back to Basics: UK Relaunch

It’s a fashion collection that shouts like they’ve never been gone. Los Angeles brand American Apparel follows its return to the USA with the launch of a new digital store in the UK and a Back to Basics campaign.

The 2018 version of the iconic American brand is still all about cool, hip basics. But now American Apparel has a rejection of poseur chic in favour of a real people ethic that’s right in tune with the growing zeitgeist.

American Apparel celebrates its UK return with fashion and photography that reflect all that was best about the brand. The quality promise, authentic tone and natural, honest, unretouched aesthetic are still there. So is the activist sensibility of the brand, with a renewed focus on body positivity, inclusive sizing and attractive new pricing. The ethics also extend to the manufacturing – sustainability and sweatshop free are keywords. It’s all the hipster style, with a 2018 ethic.

Loyal fans can look forward to American Apparel favourites. Classic t-shirts in a rainbow of sun-soaked colours, iconic disco pants, high-waisted jeans, bodysuits, metallic leggings, unisex hoodies and fisher man jumpers.

The reimagined DNA of the brand is reflected in its ‘Back to Basics’ launch campaign rolling out on billboards and online. The campaign features a line-up of everyday models aged 21 plus, all cast from an open call via American Apparel’s social media channels. Setting the tone for the brand to work with real people, the campaign models represent a diversity of body types, ages and ethnicities with a playful, confident, honest spirit.

To check out the new American Apparel collection, go to www.americanapparel.com/uk