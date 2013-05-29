Is art on buildings a better way to get rid of the old look? – AL Woods

Murals have been a way to refresh old buildings for many years. They aren’t just a decoration – they’re a work of art. Artists can express their inspiration through them and everyone can see their talent.

There’s a lot of different graphic styles they choose: abstract, surrealist or graffiti. However, creating a mural is costly and complex. Rope access specialists will be essential in this case. Read more on how murals can change the look of old buildings.

Murals change the city and people

Murals play an important role in the look of the city. They make streets more vibrant and colourful. They attract tourists and locals who enjoy looking at them and taking pictures. Businesses are also more interested in the areas with murals, thus helping the economy grow. There are also biking and walking tours in some cities to show people local art.

In our daily lives, we’re always busy and in a hurry. We rush through the city not noticing our surroundings. Murals encourage us to slow down and take a moment to admire art. For a while, we can forget about everything and focus on a beauty created by someone else. Art can make us relax for a minute and look at something interesting and pretty – it’s good for our mental health.

Murals can also provoke thoughts and conversations. Sometimes, artists want us to stop and think by sending a unique message. An example is an American artist Wyland who painted Whaling Walls. Over 30 years, he painted 100 huge murals encouraging people to appreciate the ocean. Such murals make neighbourhoods more vivid and interesting and can lead to conversations about protecting our environment.

There are plenty of old and ugly buildings that no one would want to look at if it weren’t for murals. Old magazines, factories, abandoned houses or empty train stations don’t have to look sinister and scary. Murals can give them a new life making them vivid and fascinating. Instead of making people uncomfortable with their old, neglected look, such buildings can bring ideas, spark conversations, and attract viewers thanks to colourful art.

How to create a mural?

Painting a mural isn’t an easy task. First of all, you need to find a wall that can be used for it. You can use an old building or a wall, however, you have to obtain permission from the owner or manager first. Some historic city areas can have special restrictions.

You will also need an artist to design a mural for you. There are a lot of artists who offer their services at different prices. Make sure you have enough budget for that. An artist can help you plan the whole project and adjust it to your vision. It’s also a good idea to check the history of the area where the mural will be painted so that it can portray some elements of it.

You might also need qualified technicians for rope access maintenance. They will be able to maintain the mural and make sure your building doesn’t fall apart. They will also take care of the mural so that it doesn’t fade.