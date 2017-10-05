Where to go for a beach break in America

Where to go for a beach break in America – words Anita Webb

When you think of holidaying in America, the first thing that springs to mind might be luxurious city breaks.

The USA is home to some of the most diverse and exciting cities in the world, from New York to Boston, so it’s hardly surprising that most people take city holidays in America.

However, the country has so much else on offer and there are no shortage of beach break destinations. Once you’ve picked your destination and booked your flights, don’t forget to visit https://www.estaregistration.co.uk/ to apply for your ESTA Visa as this is essential for travel to the USA.

Florida

Florida is top of the list because it’s a great all-round beach break destination. Whether you’re travelling with friends, a partner or your family there’s plenty to do. The beaches are long stretches of sand, lined with palm trees but never too far from a beach bar or local amenities. For something a bit more remote and secluded, the island of Key West is perfect. There are plenty of great snorkelling and water sports opportunities throughout Florida. Although beaches are plentiful, there are also lots of other things to do in Florida, including visiting theme parks, cycling and hiking in the Everglades National park and swimming with dolphins.

Hawaii

If you’re looking for the perfect combination of adventure and luxury, Hawaii should be your next beach break destination. Each island has something different to offer visitors in terms of scenery, from the rugged cliffs of Kaua’i to the lively nightlife in O’ahu. Wherever you choose to go, beautiful sandy beaches and good food are guaranteed. You’ll find yourself immersed in island life when you visit Hawaii, trekking through the jungle to find the perfect spot and eating fresh produce from the local farmer’s markets.

Miami

Known for its opulent bars and clubs, you might think that Miami is perhaps best travelled with friends. While this is true, and it’s a popular destination for American students on Spring Break, there’s something for everyone in Miami. The beaches range from city-side stretches of sand to miles of sand dunes, which are perfect for surfing or relaxing. Aside from the beaches, you can explore Little Havana to experience mix of cultures, try Cuban food at some of the famous restaurants and hit the boutique shops on Lincoln Road.

Los Angeles

For glamour and luxury, head to LA. You can get active on Venice Beach Los Angeles, which is one of the most popular stretches of sand, and visit the outdoor gym. The boardwalk is the perfect place to people watch and grab an ice cream. Aside from the beaches, there’s plenty to do in LA. Stroll down the Hollywood Walk of Fame, visit the Museum Row and take a trip to the Griffith Observatory, which recently featured in the hit movie La La Land. Even if you’re not travelling with children, a trip to Disney Land is unmissable. The theme park is jam packed with rides and adventures for all ages.

Where to go for a beach break in America – words Anita Webb