Beauty Sleep and how to get yours… – words Al Woods

Like most people, you may find sleep hard to come by. If you don’t get a good night of rest, you’re set up for a whole day of grumps and yawning.

Add to that the abundance of coffee you’ll be chugging down along with dozing off at the photocopier, and you get a very long day ahead of you.

Sleep is important and if you’re not getting enough of it, you’re going to feel the effects. You deserve the chance to be your best self and with the right amount of sleep, that is exactly what you can be. The thing is, you need to start avoiding certain things that you’re doing before you go to sleep at night. Getting your beauty sleep is SO much easier if you’re setting yourself up for sweet dreams. Below, you’ll find some of the habits that you should be avoiding so that you can sleep well at night.

Stop watching horror films. Yes, we know they’re great, but they stimulate the fight or flight mode and shock you with adrenaline. You spent time shopping with Mattress-Guides.net for the comfiest mattress and bedding, but when adrenaline is ricocheting around your body, the last thing that you want to do is sleep. Put down the horror films on Netflix and relax properly before bedtime.

Turn down the heat. Snuggling to bed in a warm room is comfortable, but it’s also detrimental to your sleep. You end up sweating and higher temperatures can actually stop you sleeping well. Cooler rooms are better – and far snugglier in the duvet!

Tone down the coffee. Drinking coffee is nice for a morning, but it’s so packed with caffeine that you need to stop drinking it at least six hours before you try to get to bed. You need to be able to relax into your bed and drift off to sleep, but with caffeine keeping you awake, it makes it rather impossible to do it.

Leave the screens outside. Laying in bed on your phone may be comfortable, but it’s also a great way to stop yourself from sleeping. The blue light technology is keeping your brain awake instead of helping you to go to sleep. Turn your phone into ‘Nightshift’ mode so that you don’t keep scrolling.

Worry makes it worse. Constantly worrying about work is a drag, and taking those worries into the bedroom is a great way to stop yourself from sleeping at night. Meditation before bedtime is the best way to get those worries out of your head and be able to relax in in the pillows.

A lack of exercise. You don’t have to print a marathon every day to work out, but some sort of exercise can help you to release some natural endorphins and really deal with any worries and stress. Also, exercise before bedtime will tire you out enough to enable you to relax properly.