B&O Play Introduce Wireless Beoplay H4 Headphones

Launching their Beoplay H4 wireless headphones this week, B&O Play will make you fall in love with music all over again. Perfect for music lovers and fashion lovers, go to the top of the class with these wonderfully designed acoustic works of aural art.

Founded in 2012 as a sister company to the famous Bang & Olufsen, B&O PLAY shares its older sibling’s 90 years of design excellence, craftsmanship and product innovation with a focus on audio for young, urban creatives. With the Beoplay H4, we are seeing a new archetype in wireless headphones with their clean, contemporary design by Danish Jakob Wagner. The minimalist design has an unmistakable link to the B&O PLAY design heritage and is complemented by the renowned Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound for a powerful and authentic musical experience.

“Beoplay H4 started as an exciting idea of a new, dynamic archetype that would give us the opportunity to expand our best-in-class sound, craftsmanship and design language to a much broader audience,” says Global Head of Marketing Jens Jermiin for B&O PLAY.

“Music is an art that explores the aural space. It is meant to stir up emotions and to provoke feelings. Growing up in the digital age, when HiFi listening was replaced with smartphone earplugs, it is easy to forget how immediate and beautiful a piano sounds, how percussion sparkles and how full and tuneful a bass really is. For those who want a way back in, Beoplay H4 is a beautiful and powerful piece of design that will make you fall in love with music all over again”.

The Beoplay H4 are a beautiful set of headphones, with soft lambskin ear cushions, and lambskin covered headband. The ear cushion interior is made of memory foam that adapts to the ear’s contours for a perfect, comfortable fit. The ear cushions create passive noise isolation, which means that external noise will not interfere with your music, and at the same time, your music will not leak to interfere with anyone nearby.

The ear cup outer discs are made of aluminium which is stamped, polished and anodised, with the logo laser-etched on the plate. The cord connecting the headphones is encased in braided textile that has been made partially visible between the slider and the headband to add a singular design touch. Sliders are made of stainless steel, PVD coated and hairline brushed.

Beoplay H4 comes with a simple and intuitive user interface comprised of 3 buttons, a Micro USB connector and a 3.5mm jack that integrate seamlessly into the sturdy but smooth housing. You get up to 19 hours of wireless music with just a 2.5-hour charge. If Beoplay H4 runs out of power, simply plug in the enclosed mini jack cable to keep enjoying your music.

The headphones are compatible with Beoplay App for Android, iPhone and Apple Watch, which gives a variety of sound profiles created by Bang & Olufsen sound engineers specifically for Beoplay H4. The profiles can be adjusted by the user with B&O Play Tone Touch for added control.

B&O Play Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones. retail at £249. Find out more at www.beoplay.com.

