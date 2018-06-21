How to choose the best cooking knives for your kitchen – words Alexa Wang

Whether you are a professional or an amateur chef, somewhere in between, truth is, you don’t need every knife you can place your hands on to be the best chef, but having the very best of knives goes a long way.

Conflictingly, when you see a knife block, choosing that one knife out of the million can be quite worrisome. What do I do with this? What does this one do, lots of question comes to mind. Below are a few things to consider when choosing the best kitchen knife under 100 dollars

The build.

The knife is built primarily in two ways; they can either be forged or stamped.

Forged knives; a product of extreme heat on a piece of metal, and can be molded into different shapes. They are usually of higher quality and cost more than the stamped knives.

Stamped knives; created using a machine, they are punched from a single piece of steel. After the blade is made, the edges are sharpened and the knife maintains the same thickness throughout .

The sharpness.

When choosing your kitchen knife, make sure it is sharp. The best knives are sold sharp and stay sharp for a long time before they have to be sharpened. Not only does sharpness determine how pleasant a knife works, but it is also a determinant of its safety. While you may think using a sharp knife will expose you to accidents, using a bad knife actually exposes you to more risks of cutting yourself while struggling to cut with it. Check other buyers review to determine the sharpness if your purchase is online or if the purchase is in a Shop; test it out first before purchase.

Balance and weight

The balance of a knife determines how much of it you would enjoy. If the weight falls a lot towards one side, more force will be required for cutting. Before picking your knife, make sure the weight is proportionately distributed. The weight is major to your specification. While some might like the lightweight, others might prefer the heavyweights. However, if you are not sure which knife suits you the best, you may consult with your colleagues and try to work with their favorite one. Perhaps it will be the one you will prefer, too.

The comfort derived from the handle

This depends largely on the material used in making the knife. It ranges from wood to plastic to metal. Chose a knife that fits your strength, size of your hands, shape and personal preference.

Composition

The material build-up of the knife influences the choice. You can either go for the stainless which is easy to sharpen and durable or the carbon steel that is stronger, less durable and more prone to rust if they are not properly dried. It could also be the ceramic knife which is sharp but lightweight and difficult to sharpen when blunt.

To get the best from your knives, you must also be ready to give your best, always work within your budget lest you become constrained. Invest more in knifes that will be used frequently and less in those that will be seldom used.