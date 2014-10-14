Who’s the best dressed superhero when not in costume? – words Alexa Wang

Many superheroes are recognised by their kick-ass ensemble. Usually made from body-hugging latex, bold colours and featuring their memorable icon, the costume of a superhero can be the making of them. But, when they’re not saving the world or fighting their archnemesis, who still has swagger? Read on for our rundown of the most stylish superheroes:

Daredevil

He’s not dressed as sharp as his fellow superheroes, but he still knows how to look stylish. Daredevil (also known as Matthew Michael Murdock), remains stylish. Similar to superhero style icons Batman and Iron Man, he’s a fan of a three-piece suit when he’s not out fighting the bad guys.

It’s fair to say that he likes to play it down when it comes to colour and print. Costume designer Stephanie Maslansky explained that this is because since he cannot see his clothes, he needs to know that whatever he pulls out of the wardrobe will pair well together. She also revealed that the majority of his suits came from designer Paul Smith, as these had the best fit for Daredevil.

When it comes to his shirts, Murdock does switch it up. He sports textured Oxford cloth button down shirts, which gives him a more ruffled look compared to those billionaire superheroes such as Tony Stark. His oval sunglasses finish off every look with a touch of style too.

Batman

Known to be the richest person in Gotham, Bruce Wayne is expected to be dressed well. He adopts more of a reserved style and he isn’t one for flashy suits or garish outfits. But there’s no denying that he knows how to pull off a morning suit.

His riches shine through when he sports a Giorgio Armani suit in the 2008 film, The Dark Knight. The suit designer reveals that by wearing a made-to-measure suit like this, Wayne can demonstrate his status as a “discriminating and sophisticated connoisseur of fine fashion, while also showing he has individual taste.”

On screen Wayne is often spotted in hues of charcoal greys and midnight blues. These keep him looking suave and stylish when he’s off-duty. Similar to Murdock, Wayne is partial to a pair of mysterious sunglasses. He opts for wayfarer sunglasses instead, which match well with his conservative image.

Black Widow

We couldn’t talk about the best dressed superheroes without mentioning Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff. When she’s not head-to-toe in low-cut latex, she’s channelling 1950s vibes with feminine frills and sweetheart necklines.

To describe Black Widow’s style in two words, we’d say office chic. In 2014’s Captain America sequel, Romanoff opts for a sleek leather blazer to run her off-duty errands. Paired with black pants and knee-high boots she still brings a powerful demeanour even without carrying out any of her complex manoeuvres.

She’s also been seen to wear figure-hugging pencil skirts, tall stiletto pumps and buttoned blouses, all of which channel well with her style vibes. She knows how to colour co-ordinate too. Take her meeting with Captain American and Pepper Potts in Monaco in Iron Man 2. Romanoff shows up wearing a fitted red dress and red lips — both of which complement her glossy red hair.

Iron Man

The opposite to Bruce Wayne, Tony Stark doesn’t shy away loud and flashy clothes.

Similar Wayne though, Tony Stark enjoys wearing the colour of his costume — red. He’s been spotted creating a bold contrast with dark suit jackets and red dress shirt, showing that he’s confident in what he wears and conveying power with the bold tone.

He certainly knows how to accessorise too. From expensive watches and smart inventions to loud sunglasses he likes to spend his cash on items other than clothing. His sunglasses of choice seem to be low tinted aviators, and he’s been seen wearing red, brown, and violet coloured lenses — not your traditional wayfarer styles!

His well-trimmed beard and love for pinstripe patterns keeps him looking smart too. Take his grey pinstripe suit that he wears before a Senate hearing in Iron Man 2 for example. Of course, Stark pairs it with a chunky yellow tie — he’s not one to be plain!

You might’ve noticed that he’s a fan of the vintage tee too — he pulls this look off too!

Black Panther

The inspiration for T’Challa’s, or Black Panther’s, look is from his tradition. This makes his style certainly stand out from the others.

The woman behind the designs was Ruth E. Carter. She said that she based T’Challa’s look on 18th century designs, complete with embroidered panels which resemble a Nigerian style.

T’Challa switches his outfits up throughout the film, but all of them share a similar theme — they’re suitable for a king and military leader. Take the first time he is spotted on the throne for example, his black and grey embroidered jacket stands out from the rest of his look and sets the tone for his fashion sense throughout the rest of the film. In another scene, he wears a white embroidered tunic, crafted with patterns that represent cultures from around the world — something truly unique!

Not everyone is in agreement with his style though. His sister, Shuri, mocks his sandals in the film, but in reality, they were modified Alexander McQueen shoes!

He is spotted in the final scene sporting a black-on-black suit, accessorising with a colourful print silk scarf – tribute to the beauty of black people. This scarf was designed by Wale Oyéjidé who named the piece “From Wakanda, With Love’.

As we can see, our superheroes certainly know how to dress when they’re not in costume!

