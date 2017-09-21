The 5 best investments to maximize your money – words Alexa Wang



If you want to enjoy a greater cash flow throughout the years and enjoy a comfortable retirement, it is essential to invest your savings wisely. However, different investment opportunities will have their pros and cons.

With many options to choose from, you might be unsure about the best avenue for your financial future. To help you make the correct choice for your savings, here are the five best investment options to maximize your money.

Real Estate

Real estate can be a smart investment decision. Not only will you be sinking your finances in a tangible asset, but a property could potentially increase in value throughout the years. However, to enjoy a higher return, you must treat every property you acquire as an investment, which means making necessary upgrades to increase the sales price.

Plus, you must browse the market to secure a property that is selling below its worth and is situated in an up-and-coming area. If you are planning to invest in commercial property, seek cost-effective legal advice at hjsolicitors.co.uk.

Gold

If you want to protect your finances against inflation and develop a diverse investment portfolio, gold can be a smart option. It is, however, a commodity item, which means its value will more than likely increase during scarcity. So, if you think the economy could take a tumble in the near or distant future, gold could be a wise choice.

Bonds

A bond allows an investor to loan a borrower a fixed amount, and they will benefit from variable or fixed interest payments. While bonds are often deemed a safe financial investment option, it is possible you will only enjoy a net profit of 3% throughout its lifetime. However, it is also possible to sell the bond to another investor before reaching its maturity date, which might be a beneficial option if interest rates decline.

The Stock Market

While the stock market can provide investors with a great return on their investment, it is anything but safe and easy. If you have a firm grasp on how the stock market works and are willing to trust your gut, you could potentially enjoy a substantial return on your investment and retire at a younger age. However, the number one rule of the stock market is never to invest more than you can afford to lose.

Mutual Funds

A mutual fund will require you to pool your money with other like-minded investors, which will then be diversified into different types of investments, such as:

Stocks

Shares

Bonds

Assets

A professional financial manager will invest the money on your behalf, with the aim of providing you with a greater return. However, you are placing faith in a manager, who will still receive a percentage of your money even if you fail to enjoy a positive return.

The above option you choose will come down to your needs and finances, as each will have different pros and cons you must consider before investing your money.