Where to find the best web hosting deals this season? – words Alexa Wang

If you’re planning on owning a website or a blog, then you must be sourcing out for the best website hosting. The decision as to which one to settle for isn’t however easy as some tend to be way too expensive.

The good thing you can learn in 2018 is that the internet is still made-up of several hosts that could serve you just fine at a cheaper rate.

What you should be careful about, therefore, is finding an excellent balance between affordability and quality services. Remember, cheap doesn’t always have to mean less quality. So if you’re up to the challenge and wouldn’t mind a little discount here and there, it’s time to check out the selection below and choose the best value web hosting deal this season.

The A2 Hosting.com

The SwiftServer platform makes this host stand-out from its competition. They are well known to be very fat in their operations, something that’s quite clear from their beginner pricing of $ 3.92.

There are various advanced security features that would ensure both you and your customers interact freely. And according to the many objective reviews on the famous Singaporean MangoMatter’s massive web hosting review page, it makes to the top five of the most sought hosts in Singapore.

All these thanks to the unlimited email addresses, databases, and domain option. There is also an SSD boost solution among other awesome features.

The iPage.com

This host is famous for its pride in offering user-friendly set-up services. For anyone who has ever had an interest in basic website design, this process isn’t complicated. The good thing about it is that it has been around for a while (since 1998), hence has no trace of the newbie syndrome.

Its customer support is also on another level. According to various positive reviews from on this web host, it carries on frequent surveys and user testings to ensure they remain relevant in the current market.

Its monthly starting price is around $1.99 and this comes with a FREE domain, site builder and Google marketing. There’s also an unlimited access to emails and disk storage.

The Bluehost.com

The prestigious website host starts at a price of $2.95 per month (an awesome offer currently on the run) and it has a reputation of offering value even at the lowest rates. You can also not question its reliability as the price tag comes with excellent backup options and is great with the use of external emails.

It has been around since 1996 and has managed to maintain its credibility through a WordPress. org endorsement. At its lowest, the plan offers free Weebly site building tools and a free Cloudflare.

The HostGator.com

The service provider prides itself for hosting over 3 million Domains in the current market. Its cheapest offer begins at $2.64 and you get no hidden charges. If you choose them, you enjoy unlimited disk space, bandwidth, and enormous emails.

There are over 4,500 template designs to choose from, and as if that’s not enough, you benefit from the free Weebly site builder.

Well, that’s about it for now. All these incredible hosts offer cheap web hosting with a good page time load, informed customer support and reliable uptime. So whichever you choose entirely depends on their compatibility with your needs. Happy decision making!