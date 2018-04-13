Best wireless headphones to buy in 2018

There is nothing worse than pulling your headphones from your bag or pocket, only to find that the cable is in a mess of knots. While you can untangle them, there’s only so many times this can happen before they become damaged.

Thankfully, there is a solution for this: wireless headphones. Providing convenience and excellent sound, perhaps you’ve been considering upgrading to wireless but have been unsure which to choose? If so, here are the best wireless headphones you’ll find this year.

Jabra Move Wireless

Often, budget headphones mean compromise, whether on design, build, or audio quality. However, the Jabra Move headphones are a great all-rounder. They are stylish and eye catching in design, available in a choice of colours, including blue and gold. What’s more, they offer fantastic sound on a charge that lasts for up to 8 hours, making them an excellent value option.

RRP £79.99

Beats X

Beats by Dre have been a popular brand since they first hit the market a decade ago in 2008. It’s a brand that’s known for its high impact sound and instantly recognisable look. Now, in addition to their over-ear headphones, they have released a new innovative in-ear option: Beats X. Not only do they come with a selection of tips for optimal comfort, but they charge in just 5-minutes, making them the ultimate headphones for someone on-the-go.

RRP £99.99

Sennheiser PXC 550

The ultimate wireless headphones must offer three things: portability, noise reduction, and amazing quality audio. The PXC 550 Sennheiser headphones deliver all three. Lightweight and folding down to a compact size, their design doesn’t compromise on sound. This is because they use a patented noise reduction system called NoiseGard and are packed with technology (including touch controls) to provide rich, crisp sound for up to 30 hours on a single charge.

RRP £249.99

Nuraphone

No, this is not a brand of pain medication. The latest model from Nura, the Nuraphone headphones, are a must for those who want to listen to their music with added bass. These headphones include an option to control bass level, with crisp audio that makes for an immersing music experience. While they are the most expensive pair of headphones listed here, if bass is your thing, they’re worth the investment.

RRP £349.99

Whether you go for budget or premium, wireless headphones provide more freedom than corded headphones. So, invest in one of the best pairs of wireless headphones for 2018 to enhance your listening experience.

