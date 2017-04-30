bluedot Festival add Astronomyy & Ten Fé to otherwordly lineup

Continuing to prove their credentials and moving up the rankings in the small festivals contest, bluedot festival is riding a fourth wave of announcements for its 2017 lineup. Plus bluedot day tickets are now on sale!

Astronomyy, Ten Fé, Toothless, Virginia Wing, DJ Woody, Diabel Cissokho and many more join headliners Pixies, Orbital and Alt-J. Plus day tickets have just been released for the Manchester hordes wanting to day trip from the city this summer.

Taking place from 7th to 9th July, bluedot coincides with the Manchester International Festival but we don’t think that is going to have much impact on this unique festival. After all, it has its inimitable and enviable location in the shadow of the massive telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory to give it that otherworldly feel and the organisers are expert at reflecting the interplanetary nature of the location in their curation.

Singer-songwriter and producer, Astronomyy known for his atmospheric chillwave and R&B-influenced indie electronic pop his performance is definitely not to be missed. Then following rave reviews from the debut of his studio album, ‘The Pace of the Passing’, Bombay Bicycle Club’s Bassist Ed Nash’s solo venture, Toothless also joins the eclectic bill and promises to create a mixture of wistful acoustic melodies, swelling electronic instrumentals and throbbing basslines .

London due, Ten Fé appear on Sunday, to deliver a set of indie pop and lively guitar. Elsewhere on the line-up catch South London three-piece, Virginia Wing, Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, DJ Woody, Diabel Cissokho, Diving Station, Loux, Atlar Hanglands, Aeva, Animal Noise and Benjamin William Pike.

Festival director Ben Robinson says: “We couldn’t be happier with the response that this year’s festival has received and we’re delighted to announce day tickets are now on sale and to also welcome some fantastic additions to an already stellar line-up. We’ve raised the bar this year across the music, arts and culture spectrum and with more great acts and exciting announcements still to come, we’re confident this will be the best year yet!”

The new acts join headliners Orbital, Pixies and Alt J, along with other internationally renowned acts including Soulwax, Ezra Furman and The Boyfriends, Warpaint, Andrew Weatherall, Goldfrapp, Vitalic, Hawkwind and Mr Scruff.

Away from the music stages at the Jodrell Bank festival, in the Star Field and Planet Field, festival-goers can take part in live experiments and science discussions on topics ranging from the brain to bees, glaciers to the galaxy’s magnetic field.