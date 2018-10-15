Pull out the boots: Men’s western fashion trends & how to wear them – words Al Woods



It’s now time to pull out your boots! Western fashion is now getting more popular than ever, as it is one of the universal favorite fashion looks of men all over the world. Not only does it look great on almost anybody, but it offers a vast range of versatility, too, that you can wear from day to night, dressed up or down. Here’s how you can style that western fashion trend:

Bring out the boots

There is no denying it: a pair of cowboy boots is one of the most commonly thought about items in a Western wardrobe. If you have an old pair of boots with you, it’s time to take it out. If you don’t have one already, then now is an excellent time for you to purchase one, like a pair from Tecovas, as this is a pair that will definitely last you for years and years to come. Cowboy boots allow for so many ways for you to wear them, such as putting it over a classic pair of denim jeans. If your boots are embellished, you can show off those studs as the focal point of your look.

Wear the classic Western shirt

The classic Western shirt can be either of the following: plain long-sleeved polos, with embellishments and pockets, or a plaid shirt. If you are only beginning to fill up a Western wardrobe, then this is definitely something you should stock up on. You can pair the Western shirt with almost anything, too. Shorts for the hot summer months, dark jeans for work, or light-washed denim jeans for a casual look.

A classic Western shirt can also be worn with just about any footwear. If you want to rock a Western look from top to bottom, the cowboy boots complete your look. For a more relaxed vibe, you can also go for leather shoes or white sneakers.

Cover up with a hat

Yee-haw, the classic hat is here to stay! In the olden days, the western look was completed with the classic bowler hat, which was made to stay in place with strings made out of leather or horsehair. At present, there are now numerous revisions to the classic bowler cowboy hat, such as the following:

Stetson

Slouch hat

Centercrease

If you are not the type to go for wild accessories and if you are to choose one piece to complete your western look, it is the hat. Even a simple plaid shirt goes together with a hat, or an all-denim look.

Wrap up with a jacket

One of the wardrobe staples that you must own is a denim jacket. A good quality denim jacket will last you through the years and even survive the numerous fashion upgrades. One great thing about this Western fashion staple also is that it can be used in almost any weather condition. From chilly spring nights, and even in the autumn, a denim jacket can give you enough warmth without being too thick.

Denim jackets are also pretty easy to style, as they go with almost anything. When you go to the men’s department to shop for one, there are also upgrades to the classic blue jacket, with choices now ranging from grayish tones to black denim.

Buckle up that belt

Apart from the hat, one of the most popular accessories in Western fashion is the leather belt. From many years back, and even up to the present, the leather belt is still very much prevalent. Depending on your sense of style and personality, you can choose to go from either of the smallest buckles up to the biggest one. Whether you pair it with plain shirts or with a Western shirt, you are sure to look every inch like the Western style you are trying to replicate.

The best piece of advice for you to remember, however, is for you to try on the belt first before buying. As minute as this detail may be, it can make or break your look, if it doesn’t look good on you or if the fit is terrible. If you have the money for it, you can go one step further by buying genuine leather belts. The more aged the leather is, the better it will look.

Conclusion

From classic denim to hats and boots, the western trend is a look that is well loved among many and is definitely here to stay. If you are not one for trendy fads, then a classic look such as the Western vibe is the perfect way for you to go. With these tips to guide you, you can now start rocking that Western vibe.