Boris Johnson: Bojo the Clown or the most dangerous man in Britain? – words Lee Taylor

We all know him as the bumbling buffoon who, as London Mayor, somehow got twisted in a zip wire and so hung there, gurning like a bloated turbot for us all to see. Oh, how we laughed at his antics. He was the clown who somehow stood for office and won. We all knew of course (or so we thought) that he would never get near the office of Prime Minister, that was just unthinkable back then.

That seems like another era now. A long-lost time of innocence we can never return to. Now that clown is a few steps away from Number 10 Downing Street, about to be anointed as our nation’s leader. Conservative MP’s, even a year ago, would never have voted him into this position. They are now so scared, so confused (mainly of Nigel Farage and The Brexit Party) that they will vote out of sheer desperation for a man they once saw as a puffed-up clown.

What many people don’t know is that that Steve Bannon – who helped to install Trump as President in the USA is one of the figures now installing Johnson as our Prime Minister. That’s right. The same man who helped install a puppet of Putin into the White House and helped Russia force through the Brexit vote is now putting into place our very own Putin puppet in the UK.

Yes, the desperate for power will do anything. Johnson is a clown but he’s also the most dangerous man in Britain. He has abandoned morals and any ideals. He will make the UK a wholly owned subsidiary of Russia and their friends China. Just watch the government stance towards these 2 countries change before your eyes.

The other shady character Johnson has been secretly liaising with is Nigel Farage, the very man that has frightened Tory MPs into voting for Johnson. How very revealing. They were played. Lo and behold Trump then endorses Boris. Farage endorses Boris. Can you begin to see how this is all orchestrated?

Nigel Farage (also owned by Putin by the way) and his Brexit Party was a deliberate ploy to get a Russian asset installed in Number 10.

You see Putin loves to own desperate people. They call them useful idiots. A power hunger newspaper owner, a shady businessman or woman, a politician who will do anything for power. Getting Trump into the White House was a major coup but imagine how they will cheer with one of their assets in power in the UK as well?

We’ve all seen the people of Hong Kong bravely standing up to China on the other side of the world. Well now we’re in the same fight. Russia and China along with their allies have the free democratic world in their sights. They already have a US President. They will very soon have their very own puppet Prime Minster in the UK.