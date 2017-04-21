Why Bristol should be on your UK travel bucket list – words Al Woods



If Bristol isn’t one of the destinations on your bucket list – WRITE IT ON NOW. Actually, scribble everything else out and move it to the top of your list.

Why you ask..?

Bristol is one of the UK’s most evolving cities (it was also voted Greenest City in Europe 2017) – it’s quirky, full of character, charming scenery, plenty historical sights to explore, amazing nightlife, vibrant street art, and row after row of the most beautiful colourful houses.

It is also home to Brunel’s SS Great Britain, the world’s first great ocean liner, and a replica of the ship John Cabot sailed to America in the 15th century, the Matthew.

Follow in the footsteps of Banksy and all the other talented street artist around Bristol with numerous Street Art trails.

See what a 150 year old bridge looks like at Clifton Suspension Bridge and go deep underground the Observatory to give your fear of highs a wake up call.

Travel back in time and discover uncover the history of the SS Great Britain.

Sit back and take in the stunning views of Avon Gorge, it’s breathtaking.

Get in touch with your wildside at Bristol Zoo.

Pub crawl the cobbled street of King Street – you will discover swing dancing, how to ‘chug’ a pint, and dance the night away, most likely in Kongs.

Go and say ‘Hello’ to the Aston Court residents, the deers.

Be someones ping to their pong – there are over 18 Ping Pong tables scattered around Bristol.

Roll in the mud with the pigs at St Weyburgh’s farm.

‘All aboard’ and take a cruise up the Avon River – there is a number of different boat companies to choose from.

Become Rapunzel and climb up Cabots Tower in Brandon Hill, with a spectacular view once at the top of the tower, you’ll have a brilliant view of the harbourside and further afield.

Walk the historic Harbourside, where you will discover a variety of shops, food stalls, feed the swans and ducks (try not to lose a finger) and enjoy the scenery.

Keep the kids entertained with the weird and fascinating We Are Curious science museum – it’s super educating for kids and adults alike. Or if you feel like ditching the kids, they have an adults only evening, where alcohol is acceptable.

If you’re looking for parkland, playgrounds, castle folly and spectacular views Blaise Castle is your man.

Get lost on Gloucester Road, discovering the weird, the wonderful and the uniqueness that this wonderful city has to offer – there are some great one of a kind shops down this road, and you’ll be guaranteed to find something for everyone.

And have we spoken about food yet..? Bristol is a foodies honey to a bee.. St Nicks Market is bursting with authentic food stalls – street food at its best. Delicious.

Finally end your day with a ‘purr-fect’ pint at one of Bristol’s cat cafes/pubs.

Click here for your way of making sure you tick Bristol off your Bucket List – as the Bristolians say ‘have a gurt lush day’..!

