What is Britain’s ideal office?

What is Britain’s ideal office? – words Amy Turnbill

Have you ever wondered what Britain deems as the ideal office? While you may share different views compared to colleges, you may be surprised that you overlap on many ideas of how to create the ideal office.

Maybe you think the best type of office would have sleep pods, similar to google and encourage naps? Or you could feel that every Friday should be a wine and cheese afternoon!

Cezanne, Human resources software carried out a survey to discover just what is Britain’s ideal office, some of the results may surprise you. It may shock you to know that Britain’s most ideal office perk is actually having a ‘subsidised gym membership’ with 23% of the participants choosing it as their winner, followed closely by 21.7% saying free food in the office is the best office perk. Now when it comes to bosses it can be a bit of a touchy subject!

Finding the perfect boss can be difficult, however when asked Britain chose Sir Richard Branson as their ideal boss. This is not surprising as Richard Branson is considered to be a top-class motivator and a fairly cool character. Who wouldn’t want Richard Branson as a boss? Tying in second play is Mark Zuckerberg and of course, everyone wants to be their own boss with ‘myself’ coming in second too. Which is not a surprising answer at all.

Pets love them or hate them Britain is demanding pets in the office, more importantly, an office dog. 50.7% of participants voted ‘Yes!’ to having an office dog. A quick fact just to back this up, did you know that petting a dog can greatly improve your stress levels and increase the feel-good chemicals in your brain. So, if it’s put like that, then having an office dog seems like a no brainer, cute to look at and stress reducing!

What about having a beer at work? A massive 74% of all participants agreed that the ideal office would have beer on a Friday. 14% said they wouldn’t mind a beer Friday at work every now and again and 12% said no as it was unprofessional. However, its very obvious that the ideal office does have beer Fridays.

What is Britain’s ideal office online? – words Amy Turnbill