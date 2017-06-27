3 signs you need to build a retaining wall – words Alexa Wang

We all want our yards to be as beautiful (and usable) as possible. Chances are good that you have invested in creating gardens, walkways, and possibly outdoor seating on a patio or deck.

However, you may need to go further and build a retaining wall if you want to really ensure that your yard is as beautiful and usable as possible. How do you know if a retaining wall is necessary for your home?

Signs of Erosion: The most common sign that you need to invest in a retaining wall is noticing eroded materials washing downhill within your yard, or into your yard from another property upslope from you.

Soil Fault Lines: If your home is downhill from a soil fault line, a retaining wall will help ensure that shifting soil due to seismic events does not threaten your home.

Danger to Your Foundation: Have you noticed soil and water washing up to your foundation? This can be damaging over time, with soil covering the foundation and possibly making contact with the siding of your home, and water eventually leaching into the foundation, where it can do more damage. A retaining wall can prevent soil and water from encroaching on your foundation.

The Importance of Accurate Installation

Retaining walls serve more than just aesthetic purposes, making correct installation vital. Retaining walls hold back water and soil, preventing erosion and giving you more usable space in your yard. In order to do that, they must be strong, and they must be designed with the right angle to the wall and the correct amount of backfill behind the wall.

Types of Retaining Walls

You’ll find a wide range of retaining wall styles and designs out there. Many use treated timber – these are cheap, but they are not as durable as other options. Natural stone retaining walls offer permanence and beauty, and interlocking concrete blocks can also deliver a long-lasting solution that outstrips what you can achieve with timber. Both concrete and natural stone walls can add eye-catching beauty to your property, as well.

The Right Building Supplies

Finally, you will need to find the right construction supplies. Your local stonemason should offer a wide range of bricks and blocks to help you create the perfect retaining wall for your home and your desired style.