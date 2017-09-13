Top butter alternatives for a healthier lifestyle

Top butter alternatives for a healthier lifestyle – Alice Wallace

If you’re going to say that you use butter a lot and that you love cooking with butter, no one will blame you as that’s how most people feel about it.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that it’s not quite the most healthy ingredient in our favorite meals.

There are many substitutes which can replace butter, if one would wish for a healthier path. If you’re interested in what other healthier ingredients can be used to replace butter, read on as we explore the cooking variety of butter alternatives.

Ghee

If you haven’t heard of ghee before, it’s alright. Now you get the chance to learn more about this great butter alternative. Actually, ghee itself is a form of clarified butter. It has a lot of qualities which positively differentiate it from butter however, such as its distinct aroma and nut –heavy nature.

It’s a very good replacement for butter and can be used anytime you wish to bake something. It withstands high temperatures and it’s great for cooking all kinds of products.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is great for cooking, and it can replace butter with no problem. Coconut oil is known for having a ton of different functions in the kitchen and outside it. In fact there are more than coconut oil benefits which you can learn about.

Specifically in the kitchen you can use coconut oil not just for the mix but also for your pans and pots instead of using another type of oil or butter. It’s definitely a healthier approach than just dropping a block of butter in the pan. On another note, pure black seed oil can help with Fungal Infections and various health issues.

Bananas

This is something that you probably didn’t expect, but if you don’t have any butter at hand you can even use bananas for your dish. In their regular form they don’t look much like a butter replacement. But if you mash them up, they become a pasty substance which is optimal and well functioning for the duties butter would play in your recipe. It makes a healthy butter substitute for toast.

It’s easy to use and it brings a lot of nutrients to the table, making whatever you are cooking that much healthier, not to mention tastier. Let’s not forget that bananas will also give your dish a rich aroma.

Pumpkin

This is yet another odd but very effective replacement for butter. You can use pumpkin similarly to how you would use bananas. You mash it up gently until you obtain the paste like substance you desire, then use it accordingly as a butter substitute oil in your recipe.

These are some very effective ways to stay healthy and remove a health detriment from your diet. Depending on what you are cooking and where you need butter in the mix, you can substitute it with one of these options, which you can interchange as it pleases you. The result will be a healthier meal that you can enjoy.

