Buying guide for your new sunglasses – words Al Woods

Protecting your eyes from the sun is crucial in maintaining healthy vision. UV light can be detrimental to your eyesight, particularly if you spend too long in its path without the correct protective eyewear. In an ideal world, you should avoid sitting in direct sun when it’s at its strongest, but this isn’t always possible.

It is important to protect your eyes from UV light as much as possible. Many people do this through wearing sunglasses. Did you know there are different types of sunglasses, with various features and benefits that can support your visual health? If you’re on the lookout for a new pair of sunglasses before summer arrives, here’s some handy information that you might find useful before you buy.







Different types of sunglasses protection

There are various types of sunglasses to choose from, with each type working in different ways to protect your vision from harmful UV light. It may depend on your lifestyle or your individual needs as to which type of sunglasses is best for your eyes.

The two main types of unique sunglasses include polarised lenses and tinted lenses. Each have their own benefits to help protect your eyes.

Polarised lenses

Polarised lenses, such as Xperio Polarised, are designed to help reduce blinding glare from flat surfaces, such as roads and bodies of water, as well as protect your eyes from UV light. This is a convenient feature as glare can be dangerous, particularly if you’re driving.

Polarised lenses are created with a special filter that block out glare from reflective surfaces, which makes it much easier and safer to see. They are able to provide this protection as well as shielding your eyes from harmful UV light. Polarised sunglasses can also improve your colour perception.

You would benefit from wearing polarised lenses if you are involved in sporting activities like watersports or skiing. They are also incredibly beneficial if you suffer from light sensitivity.

Regular sunglasses

Of course, there is nothing wrong with investing in regular tinted sunglasses that offer optimal UV protection. After all, that’s what they are made for. If you are buying regular tinted sunglasses, it’s crucial that you look for 100% UV protection on the label or sticker. This means you are getting the best possible protection from your sunglasses, reducing the risk of any future health problems.