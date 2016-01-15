CANVAS comes to Manchester for live art event – words Al Woods

Manchester’s northern quarter has long been known as a creative hub. In recent years it’s become a great place to enjoy a drink of an evening with some unique, laid back places that exist in the nooks and crannies of its warren of streets.

It’s nice though to be part of the creative spark that gave the area its reputation in the first place. Well how about getting creative by designing your own Bombay Sapphire cocktail whilst being inside a slowly evolving art piece?

Well that’s what you could be part of if you head to the live art event ‘CANVAS’ that’s taking place at Tariff and Dale Bar on 24th and 25th October.

Illustrator Chris Arran and typographic artist Tobias Hall will transform the venue in their own inimitable way for this 2-day event. You’ll be able to sit and watch it evolve around you. You can get involved yourself by personalising and customising your own drinks.

Manchester based artist Chris Arran will be taking over the entrance stairwell of the venue to create a bold unique artwork especially for the event including a striking window vinyl. Illustrator, letterer, designer and artist Tobias Hall will work on a live mural, gradually building on the design throughout the event.

Chris Arran comments; “I’m excited to be working with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE to bring CANVAS to Manchester for the very first time. The Northern Quarter is a real cultural hub, home to the creative industries and some of the city’s best street art, which makes it the perfect location for CANVAS. We want to inspire the people who visit CANVAS and make them feel part of the creative process.”

As you arrive you will be invited to get creative at the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and Tonic Wall which features a range of tonic-on-tap options. The CANVAS cocktail will also be on offer – a white-coloured BOMBAY SAPPHIRE serve which guests can take to the ‘Cocktail Finishing Studio’ to personalise their cocktail with flavoured edible garnishes.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE as a brand are on a creative mission. The idea is to ‘Stir Creativity’ – an appeal to all of us to unleash our inner creative potential.

Where: Tariff & Dale, 2 Tariff Street, Manchester, M1 2FF

When: 24 – 25 October 2018

Timings: Sessions at 7pm and 8pm

Price: £8 per ticket

Tickets are priced at £8 (all proceeds will go to charity) and can be bought here: https://bombaysapphirecanvas.com