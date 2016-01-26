The changing face of a career in contruction – words Al Woods

Until very recently we all wanted the sexy careers that we often see portrayed on TV and on social media. Oh, to be a celebrity, a pop star, top blogger, photographer or magazine writer. For some reason we’d got it into our skulls that these were the only jobs worth aspiring to.

How limited we were in our thinking. Universities courses for these sexy courses such as music or journalism were oversubscribed. This led to many people getting a degree but having little chance of ever getting the job they desired.



When we were trying to renovate our centuries old cottage deep in the Pennines, we could not believe how hard it was to get contactors to turn up and even quote. Many builders, roofers, surveyors and experts had waiting lists to be even considered for a visit. This was in an area known for having sections of the population having no job opportunities. We become aware of just how lopsided our country had become.

Thankfully this situation now seems to be changing. Maybe some of those graduates have begun to realise that you sometimes need to step sideways and change your expectations if you want a high-quality career. Construction in particular is in need of a complete revolution in terms of image and in terms of the careers on offer in this industry.

Welcome to the WOW show. It’s an interactive show aimed at young people to help alter their perceptions of the construction industry. It shows us the vast range of jobs involved in a development. The jobs such as architecture, interiors design, surveying, even marketing and environmental expertise are all involved as well as the construction itself. The WOW film is commissioned by the Construction Industry Training Board and hopes to challenge some of the myths around an industry that really is open to the many and not just the few. As well as design, construction and environmental aspects there is the science. How do you make sure a 60-story structure is safe and can handle the elements such as high winds and in some country’s earthquakes?

The show has been producing by award-winning filmmakers and storytellers. There are life diaries too filmed by young apprentices using their own smartphones to give young people an insight into the day to day experiences of people entering the industry. The careers prospects really are boundless and hopefully this film will give pupils and students food for thought as they consider their future lives and careers.

The WOW Show is supported by a range of curriculum-linked teacher support materials, which teachers can access for free here: http://www.rsaacademies.org.uk/projects/building-your-future