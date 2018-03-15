Carnaby Feels the Love: Challenge to sustainable communities

With a much needed spotlight on consumerism in all its guises, the challenge is out there and we should have our eagle eyes open to see how brands and stores are responding. So check out Carnaby Feels the Love to see what your favourites are up to.

Whether it’s one-use plastics, or chemicals in food and clothing; sustainable materials or renewable energy, the issues are all tied up in a need to think more deeply about what we are buying and how we are using it or disposing of it.

This year, over 40 shops and restaurant in London’s busy, Carnaby area have launched Carnaby Feels the Love. The initiative will run throughout 2019 and has seen outlets look at their own offering and see where they can offer an alternative that champions sustainability, community and charity initiatives. It all opens up the option for the Carnaby crowd to eat, drink and shop greener.

Carnaby’s retailers have responded to the challenge with some great ideas. Instead of a sparkly rock for your other half, you could consider an ecologically sustainable ring made from 100% recycled materials by Joy Everley Fine Jewellers. Each ring features a beautiful recycled diamond taken from a vintage treasure, reworked into its own unique design and set in recycled gold.

Denim-lovers can try Pepe Jeans London’s Wiser Wash X Pepe Jeans, which have been treated using their newly launched eco-revolutionary washing technology. The method uses zero toxic chemicals with no water waste, as the brand continues to evolve under their TRU-BLU program, a conscious innovation initiative that aims to set a new standard in denim design.

Adrenaline junkies and outdoor enthusiasts can visit Columbia Sportswear at 39 Carnaby Street. A global innovator in active outdoor apparel, must-have items include the OutDry™ Ex Eco Jacket range, made out of 100% recycled fabric including 21 plastic bottles, dye-free fabrics which save over 51 litres of water compared to a standard dyed jacket, and labels, toggles, zipper pulls, thread and eyelets made from 100% recycled materials.

Oi Polloi is stocking Satta and Patagonia for eco-friendly shopping. Satta focuses on small-scale production using natural and sustainable materials, whilst Patagonia rejects fast fashion and is a member of both the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and 1% For The Planet, pledging 1% of sales to the preservation of the natural environment. Check out Patagonia Men’s P-6 Logo Responsibili-Tee®, made from 4.8 plastic bottles and .26 pounds of fabric scrap, and saves 63 gallons of water compared to a conventional cotton T-shirt.

Helping in the battle against mass pollution single-use plastic water bottles, Carnaby has its own free water refill station in Kingly Court in collaboration with the Mayor of London’s #OneLess campaign. Since its launch in March 2018, Carnaby has saved the use of over 25,000 plastic 500ml bottles.

On Ganton Street, Rosa’s Thai Cafe works directly with Thai farmers to source its Asian ingredients and buys as much local produce as possible to support UK and European producers. For a taste of the ocean, Island Poké’s bowl collaboration with Chotto Matte will donate 25p from each bowl to Mind mental health charity; Or support Magic Breakfast at Dishoom, a charity helping children to start their day with a healthy breakfast every day. Dishoom has donated 5.3 million meals since starting its Meal for a Meal initiative in 2015, where for every meal served, a breakfast is in turn donated to a child who would otherwise go hungry.

Sustainable thinking is the way forward, and making eco-friendly purchases and dining consciously has never been easier. What better way to celebrate love than by making a difference in restoring and protecting our planet?

