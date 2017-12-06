How can CBD help with anxiety? – words Alexa Wang



Cannabidiol or CBD is a chemical component of Cannabis (medical marijuana).CBD has a wide range of medical effects and is produced naturally through cannabis.

CBD has shown great effects on the nervous system; it’s great for treating diseases like multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and nerve pain. Not only that, but CBD is also very effective in treating neuropsychiatric disorders like stress and anxiety. In this article, you will get to know how CBD helps in anxiety.

Common things in CBD and Prescribed Anxiety Drugs

Scientific studies have shown that CBD can produce anxiety-reducing effects. So using CBD for anxiety and depression can be very effective. CBD has the same working system in the brain as the prescribed anti-anxiety drugs as Xanax and Prozac have.

Currently, anti-anxiety treatments have two main functions: First, they help in increasing the serotonin levels in the brain which helps in improving the mood. And second, they stimulate the brain to produce new neurons, where neurogenesis helps in reducing anxiety and depression.

In a study of 2013, Current Neuropharmacology showed the link between neurogenesis and Cannabidiol. CBD produces a fast-acting anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effect in brain by stimulating the transmission of serotonin.

Research and Evidence

Several research studies have shown that CBD has the potential for anxiety relief. It has been observed that consumption of CBD oil has lower the behavioral signs of anxiety. Increased heart rate was also improved from it.

Research has shown CBD’s potential effect on other form of anxiety like Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). CBD is also helpful in treating insomnia.

Scientific pieces of evidence and people’s own experience have proved the beneficial effects of CBD in treating anxiety. Cannabidiol helps in treating these mental health conditions:

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Social Anxiety

Panic Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Mild to moderate depression

Benefits of using CBD oil for Anxiety

Relaxing

Improved sleep

Calming

Improved mood

Less negative thoughts

CBD is an organic substance and has no harmful side effects. It can be assumed a safer medication than synthetic prescribed drugs.

Regardless of the safe effects of CBD oil, it is always better to firstly, consult a health care expert before using it as a therapeutic aid for reducing anxiety. CBD can contain drug essence, so consulting a medical professional is always a wise decision before consuming these types of substances.

Conclusion

With more researches and studies, it has been proved that CBD can actually help in reducing anxiety. Its negative effect is very minimal and the increased number of positive effects shows that with proper guidance and in suitable amount of consumption, CBD oil will definitely be a good medication for reducing stress and anxiety. In coming years, CBD will legally be accepted as the better option for medicating anxiety and mental disorders.

But one thing you have to consider regarding CBD and that is, it will not work for everyone in terms of anxiety. Anxiety disorder is a complex issue and had many sub-related disorders linked with it. So, a single drug will not cure all types of anxiety problems. It works on mild and moderate level of anxiety issues only.

