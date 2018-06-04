Why not let your child plan your holiday?

Planning your holiday can be a bit of chore. It’s great looking at possible destinations and imaging yourself on that perfect beach below that idyllic clifftop village but then you have to get down to the nitty gritty. So how about letting your child plan your holiday for the family instead?

Well meet the Saccone Joly family who did just that. They allowed their five-year-old daughter Emilia to plan their whole trip which happened to be a fabulous Marella Cruise. She had the freedom to choose every detail from the destination, itinerary planning and even the type of holiday itself.



As you can see from the feature film she had a great time doing it too. The idea is based around research from a study of 1000 British children aged from six to twelve years old. The study found that the more involved the kids were in the planning the more the family as a whole enjoyed the holiday. Children tend to put shared activities at the heart of the perfect holiday and show an uncanny ability to choose well for the whole family and not just themselves.

The research highlighted that British children aged six to 12 years felt more grown up and valued when making holiday decisions. Also, despite parents feeling that their kids are hooked on their electronic devices, kids actually want more quality family time above all else. This was their highest priority at 31.9%.

Emilia chose an unforgettable trip for the Saccone Joly family with their Cuban Fusion itinerary with Marella including some unforgettable excursions included in the package. Their family cruise began in the charming and world-renowned Montego Bay in Jamaica. Yes, the beaches are as good as they look in the images but it’s also home to the spectacular Dunn’s River Falls where you can try your hand at rafting and zip lining.

The cruise also took in Georgetown in the Cayman Islands, with its unparalleled snorkelling and then onto the Havana, Cuba with it’s vintage Cadillacs, friendly vibe and candy hued tones of it’s atmospheric old town. The finale of the cruise brings the family to world-famous archaeological sites like the Chichen Itza Mayan ruins and Tulum. A breath-taking end to a truly memorable cruise.

