How to have a chilled festival season this year

How to have a chilled festival season this year – words Alexa Wang

Hard as it may be to believe, summer (a.k.a The Festival Season) is swiftly approaching. But with the constant partying, copious amounts of alcohol, showerless days and sleepless nights, sometimes a serious case of burnout can catch even the most experienced music festival goer out.

And when the only place you have to relax and decompress for a whole weekend is a tiny, musky tent in the middle of a perpetually muddy field, it can be pretty easy to lose your chill.

So here’s 4 of the best ways to recharge, relax and have a chilled festival season. Namaste.

Refocus your mind with meditation



Meditation is an excellent way to collect your thoughts and chill no matter where you are. Aside from the spiritual benefits, meditation also has a number of mental and physical health benefits. It can lower high blood pressure, treat depression, and even help with pain management. The role meditation can play in reducing stress and anxiety is undoubtable; mindfulness is even available on the NHS.

Not only can it offer the perfect excuse to take some time and chill, but meditation experts The Art of Meditation believe that meditation can actually condition the quality of our experiences. So who knows, a little meditation might have you enjoying the music even more!

Try out some new-age therapy

If you prefer to take a more guided approach when you decompress, then you might try some of the designated relaxation zones that many festivals have begun to offer at some boutique festivals.

The ‘Healing Field’, Glastonbury’s very own chill out zone, is a space full of free workshops for partiers of all ages. Organisers aim to make the world a “saner, greener, healthier place” and encourage festival-goers to “participate in ceremonies that celebrate healing and togetherness.” The Healing Field is great opportunity to try out all manner of new therapies; from gong baths, which mix meditation with sound therapy, to laughter therapy, which is intended to combat stress with the endorphins that are released when you have a good giggle.

Meanwhile Latitude Festival’s Solas zone is dedicated to tranquility and relaxation. They even run seaweed baths, which might not seem like the best way to unwind after a hard night’s partying, however many therapeutic benefits have been linked to seaweed. The marine algae is a natural tonic with skin-softening qualities, and a good seaweed soak can also help ease circulatory problems and drain your body of toxins. After all doing something a bit diffrent is what the best music festivals in the world are all about.

Indulge in some retail therapy

Shopping, for many of us, is a pre-festival ritual. Dry Shampoo, wet wipes, and instant barbecues are all essentials. However, shopping at the music festival itself can be a great way to relax. In fact, the benefits of retail therapy have been scientifically proven; according to a study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology, shopping can “reduce residual sadness”.

Not only can taking a few hours out from partying recharge your batteries, but there are also loads of bargains to be had, as charity shops have been known to bring their best stock for some boutique festival clothing. For example, Oxfam had a shop at Leeds Fest that was open a whopping 18 hours a day. So why not have a look at what UK festivals Oxfam and other charity shop staples are attending and check them out. That way you can give yourself some much needed retail therapy without the shopper’s guilt, since your money will be going to a good cause.

Gorge on some great food



Eating properly at festivals is one of the best ways to take a break from all the partying and soak up the alcohol. And contrary to popular belief, festival food doesn’t need to be limited to instant noodles and crisps. For example, Glastonbury’s got everything from lobster dishes, gourmet pies and loads of vegan dishes, while V Fest has its own outdoor gourmet food court. It gets pretty good at some of the best festivals in the world.

However, if you want to spend all your money on alcohol and seaweed baths, the Food Network rounded up 28 sensational street food recipes to enjoy at music festivals. Amongst our favourites are chilli dogs, spiced fried plantain and charred chilli corn. Eating out at festivals doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank either. In both 2015 and 2016, over 300 vendors at Glastonbury joined the ‘food for a fiver’ scheme.

Stocking up on fresh fruit, juices and detoxifying drinks such as coconut water can help you recover the morning after the night before. Studies have shown that foods high in fructose (fruit sugar) replenishes the glucose lost in the process of drinking alcohol and has been found to speed up the body’s recovery.

How to have a chilled festival season this year – words Alexa Wang