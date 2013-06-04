How to choose a new perfume – words Alexa Wang



Thinking of switching your perfume? When it comes to choosing a new scent, the sheer amount of choice available can make it difficult to know which one to go with.

There are also various terms you need to get to grips with such as EDP and top, middle and bottom notes.

To make it that little bit easier, below you’ll discover some of the best advice on how to choose a new perfume.

Understanding the lingo

When you’re shopping for a new perfume, you’ll come across a few terms you may not be familiar with. For example, you’ll notice some perfumes are EDP and others are labelled EDT. These stand for Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette. The EDP perfumes tend to be more expensive due to the ingredients and how long they last on the skin. EDT tends to be the most popular however due to its affordability.

So, what about top, middle and bottom notes? Well, these explain the layers of fragrance. All perfumes are made up of three different layers. The top notes are the strongest scent and they’re what you smell when you first spray the perfume. The scent lasts for around 15 minutes before it fades to release the middle notes. The middle notes can be smelt for a few hours before they fade to reveal the bottom notes. These are the heaviest, richest scents and they linger on the skin until the end of the day.

Try before you buy

It’s fairly difficult to know if a scent is right for you if you haven’t tried it. So, you can either buy a sample size online, or you could head to your local perfume store to test a sample there and then.

Be aware that if you do spray a sample in the store, it’s best to walk out before smelling it. This is because the store will have a built up a stale perfume smell, so you won’t get a good idea of how it will smell on you until you’re out of the environment. It’s also best to wait a few hours so you can see how the middle and bottom notes smell.

Consider luxury fragrances

When looking into different fragrances, it’s worth considering luxury brands. This is because they tend to last much longer on the skin and also smell much nicer too. Whether you’re looking for a new perfume for him or her, brands such as Miller Harris for example, are great to consider.

Overall, by doing a little research into which type of notes best suit your skin, and by trying before you buy, you’ll easily be able to find a new perfume to suit you. The key is to shop around and consider fragrances by luxury brands.