Why people are choosing to become homebrewers – words Alexa Wang

Both home brewing beer and use of electronic cigarettes are increasing in popularity. The homebrew spirit is catching on in the world of vaping, now that approximately 1 in 20 adults in the United States is using an electronic cigarette . Overwhelmed considering a new DIY product? Let’s compare.

Startup Costs

The startup costs associated with brewing your own beer can be quite high. Both the equipment needed and the ingredients can be costly, with startup costs in the range of $500 to $600, which doesn’t include the more exotic ingredients some homebrewers favor.

On the other hand, starter kits for DIY vape juice run about $50.00, which includes all of the equipment and ingredients needed. Starter kits even allow you to choose a number of flavors to get started with, some including 15 different flavors from a list of hundreds. Flavors on the menu include things like apple danish, cherry limeade, donut, fireball, and popsicle, guaranteeing there is something for everyone.

The Upsides

Homebrewers and vape juice creators claim that making your own product at home is cost-effective. Both give you control over the ingredients that go into your product. Both provide a fun creative, and fulfilling hobby, offer recipes from more experienced creators and offer a sense of community with other creators.

Stay current with the latest trend, creating homebrew beer and vape juice with specific, complementary flavor profiles . Like a sommelier may pair fine wines and gourmet cheeses, enhance the experience of your homebrews and vape juices with specific pairings.

You Should Know

Homebrewing beer can be time-consuming. Not only does a batch of beer take longer to make, but it also needs 3 to 5 weeks to ferment and carbonate. For hobbyists particularly impassioned by homebrewing, the desire to utilize higher quality or exotic ingredients may mean that homebrewed beer is no longer cost-effective.

While your latest vape juice mixture can be used in electronic cigarettes immediately after being prepared, it’s best when allowed to steep for 3 days to 3 weeks, depending on the flavor profile. Homemade vape juice also has a short shelf life, requiring regular users to make smaller batches more often.

For the Optimal Experience

To produce the best products, prioritize cleanliness and safety. Failure to sterilize equipment could mean wasted product or costly replacement equipment. Take notes on your process with every batch. You wouldn’t want to create your best batch and not know how you made it.

Resist the temptation to vape your latest concoction right away. Fruity flavors are best after 3 days of steeping, while creamier or bakery flavors are best after 3 weeks of steeping.

Avoid drinking your homebrew straight from the bottle. Instead, pour your homebrew slowly into the side of a glass, leaving the last bit containing the yeast in the bottle.

Options available to creators of homebrews and vape juice mean the combinations are infinite. Step up your homebrew game and create unique pairings that enhance the flavors of both products, making both even more enjoyable.