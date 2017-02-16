The work Christmas party style guide – words Al Woods

Whether it’s a meal out at a nice restaurant, office drinks or a cosy evening at the pub, work Christmas parties can come in a variety of different forms. More recently, bosses have been branching out with quirkier and more elaborate venues in which to celebrate the festivities.

Obviously, the tried and tested combination of a little black dress and heels will never let you down – but choosing an outfit can be a little trickier if you want to really ramp up the wow factor. Luckily, we’ve put together this helpful style guide to give you a helping hand:

Option 1: Rooftop terrace

It may be a little on the chillier side out there, but we all still appreciate a good rooftop party. Due to the colder climate of the UK, we don’t get to spend much time outdoors during the autumn and winter so a party on a rooftop makes a nice change!

This is your chance to really go for it in the style stakes. Why not go all out in a sequin maxi dress? Or pair an accordion skirt with a sequin top. Keep your feet warm in suede heeled ankle boots or a dressy loafer.

Obviously, with the temperature being on the cooler side, you’ll want to bring a coat with you to avoid being stuck to the outdoor heat lamps for most of the night. This season it’s all about faux fur and we’re loving it! Keep it classic in a black or brown waist-length jacket or go big and bold with a coloured fur coat and chunky collar. If this isn’t your style, you can’t go wrong in a classic leather jacket — match with a cross-body clutch and your outfit is complete.

Option 2: A bowling alley

A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, and bowling is the perfect opportunity to show off your non-work-related skills! Let’s face it, you’ll probably be heading out for a few drinks afterwards, so you need something that’s suitable for scoring a strike and for when you’re drinking cocktails later on.

This type of party calls for something that’s both fashionable and comfortable. Think on-trend jumpsuits and trousers with a cute top. You’ve probably noticed that ‘80s fashion has been back with a bang this year, and it hasn’t stopped for AW18. It’s all about being bold with your colour palette and really owning it! It’s not often your colleagues get to see you outside of your workwear so show them your true colours in a bold jumpsuit. Choose one with a chunky belt to create that ‘80s inspired cinched waist and accessorise with statement hoops.

Culottes were everywhere this summer – and it doesn’t look like they’re going anywhere fast. But there are so many varieties now that they certainly shouldn’t be kept for just one season. Play it safe with high-waisted black trousers and jazz it up top with a glitter-infused bodysuit or cute crop — pair with a sparkly clutch and your good to go.

Option 3: Castle venues

If you’re lucky enough to be celebrating Christmas in a stately home or castle venue, you’ll want to go for sophisticated glamour to really fit in with your surroundings. Here, you might be greeted with a medieval banquet, take part in some activities or enjoy a ball in your surroundings. Of course, it depends on what’s lined up for you at your party but it’s nice to look the part.

For nights which are more activities based and/or involve a lot of dancing, you might want to stick to the same dress code as Option 2 – practical yet fashionable. Plisse trousers have been on-trend in recent years — they’re comfy and fashionable! This style is perfect for flexibility in movement and keeping your legs covered for the cooler temperatures. Pair with a three-quarter sleeve fitted top or a bardot style crop to complete your look. This style goes great with flat or heeled shoes, so where what you feel comfortable in. The great thing about these pants too is that they’ve got an elasticated waist (ideal for tucking into a medieval buffet!).

Option 4: Meal-to-drinks

Of course, a meal out is the traditional way to celebrate the end of the year. But, how should you dress for an occasion like this? It can be uncomfortable to eat a roast dinner in a tight bodycon, but you don’t want to be dressed informally for when you hit the bars later on.

A shift dress will never let you down for dinner party occasions. Show off your pins in a midi dress and channel your inner party animal with leopard or snake print (two patterns that are very on-trend this season). Pair with barely-there sandals and a matching bag and your good to go!

If you’re really stuck for inspiration, why not try the trusted combination of ‘jeans and a nice top’? The covered legs will keep you warm when you’re moving from restaurant to bar and your fancy top will be admired over the dinner table. This season, it’s all about sequin embellishments and metallic camis — perfect for this years’ festivities.