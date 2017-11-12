Catching Stars: Get ready for Christmas at Jonny & Em

Bringing understated, relaxed design into your world, we’ve discovered brand new interiors store Jonny & Em and we thought you’d like to take a look! Plus check out our competition below to win a stunning oversized star light just in time for Christmas (but gorgeous all year too!).

Sometimes talent just runs in the family. From Donny and Marie to Janet and Michael to Maggie and Jake, some sisters and brothers have been clocking up the accolades together and how fabulous it must be to share success with your sibling! So we were intrigued to hear about a new store launching this month, created by interior design fanatic – Emma (Em!) and her older brother Jonny (always Jonathan to their mum).

Starting off her career as a lawyer, Emma has always had a love of beautiful things and has been filling her own and her friends’ homes for years with unique and wonderful items. Now she’s fulfilling her design ambitions to become a full time style guru from her base in the gorgeous Pennine foothills. She’s curated a collection of her favourite things from around the world. And to make it better, she’s teaming up with Jonny to showcase her discoveries in their fab new store, Jonny & Em.

What’s distinctive about the collection at Jonny & Em is the soft, relaxed feel that populates every piece. There is nothing arch or brash or bling or trying too hard about the gorgeous things here. Browsing the store you imagine exuberant city breaks in London; chilly family walks through Scandinavian woods returning to cosy cottage hideaways; lazy drinks in Mediterranean squares; or birthday treats in chilled out cafes with only your closest friends; and plenty of gifts perfect for such occasions!

Emma & Jonny have combined inspiration from their countryside roots with the joy of international travel to personally select all the pieces you see in the store taking special care to work with designers and makers who you’ll struggle to find elsewhere. So you get soft geometric printed cushions and throws from Denmark; distinctive led lighting in the shape of stars, rabbits, or seasonal christmas trees from Germany; stunning scented candles conceived in Primrose Hill; oversized world maps handmade in Barcelona. The collection is small and cool and it’s growing all the time.

We say check out Jonny & Em for your Christmas lists this year. Add them and watch them, as this is a space that is bursting to bring you beautifully understated design that you’re not going to find anywhere else. That special treat is just waiting to be discovered.

COMPETITION: Win a fabulous oversized star light from Jonny & Em (RRP £130) in time for Christmas decorating! (click here to enter). Competition closes 27th November 2017.