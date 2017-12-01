Spending Christmas time in your motorhome

Spending Christmas time in your motorhome – words Alexa Wang

The festive period is coming up quickly and many people choose to celebrate Christmas in different ways. If you own a motorhome, it might be the perfect time to book a Christmas time getaway for you and the family. After all, why sit at home when you have a whole country to explore?

With many destinations transformed into a winter wonderland at this time of year, it could be a great family break to escape the stress that comes with organising Christmas.

If this sounds like something you’d like, then here is just some inspiration of the best destinations you could visit in your motorhome this Christmas.

Top Christmas Destinations

Scotland is the definition of a winter getaway at this time of year, partly down to the cold temperatures and near-guarantee of wintery conditions including snow. What could be better than snow-covered mountains and Hogmanay celebrations?

Scotland is home to both countryside and bustling cities, offering something for everyone. Just remember to wrap up warm!

The Lake District is equally exciting at this time of year. Watch it transform into a magical landscape as you walk around the many lakes or up the dozens of fells that can be found in the area. Also home to market towns and historical sites, it could be a Christmas to remember.

York is a medieval city that continues to bring in tourists from around the world. Home to a one of the best Christmas markets in UK, looked over by the impressive York Minster, York will certainly keep everyone intrigued.

The Cotswolds is perfect for a quieter getaway; covering a large area of the country, you have many different places to choose from. The Cotswolds is home to Victorian Christmas Fayres, cosy pubs and boutique shops for you to take advantage of on the run-up to the festive period.

Tips for Driving Your Motorhome

Driving your motorhome to these brilliant destinations can be a challenge, especially if the ground is icy or covered in snow. Visibility can also sometimes be a problem, so it’s important to take extra care.

Organise your journey in advance and make sure you check the weather forecast; you don’t want to end up stuck halfway there! Before you set off, check your motorhome thoroughly; especially the tyres, heating and lights.

Stay on the beaten track as you make your way to your chosen destination; shortcuts are likely to be a hindrance, especially if you’re heading down narrow country lanes. Make sure you keep your distance from other vehicles to reduce your chance of having an accident.

Spending Christmas time in your motorhome – words Alexa Wang