Clinique Fresh Pressed: Skincare with a capital Vitamin C

Clinique Fresh Pressed: Younger looking skin is right there at the top of the skincare list for those above a certain age.

The holy grail of the complexion. And if younger looking skin can be achieved – at least in part – by something that does not break the monthly budget, that does not mean hours of rigorous treatments and that does not involve needles or anything invasive, then that’s a hit in our book.



Last month Clinique launched their Fresh Pressed System – two products that utilise the potency of Vitamin C to reinvigorate your skincare routine. The Fresh Pressed system was designed as a daily vitamin hit that you do not swallow. Instead the two products aim to visibly rejuvenate skin from the outside in. Pow!

Vitamin C is most powerful when it is fresh, and degrades over time. Which is why Clinque has developed an innovative delivery system for its Fresh Pressed range that ensures the vitamin C is always effective by keeping it fresh right up to application. We found this new system had great results visible in just a few days.

First of all comes the Clinique Fresh Pressed Renewing Powder Cleanser with Pure Vitamin C to restore radiance, kaolin clay to purify and absorb polluants, and salicylic acid to exfoliate removing excess oil and dead skin cells. This is a super easy to use cleanser, coming in a single use sachet that you simply mix with water to activate. Lather and leave on the skin for one minute each morning. It’s a great to jump start your skin for the day ahead.

Follow this up with the Clinique Fresh Pressed Daily Booster with Pure Vitamin C 10%. The booster is activated by removing the protective foil seal on the product. Then press the button to release the pure Vitamin C into the smoothing emulsion. Shake to mix, and the booster is ready to go. Mix a couple of drops with your favourite moisturiser morning and night to instantly brighten your skin.

We’ve been tryng out the Clinique Fresh Pressed system, and really like the results. Would highly recommend giving Clinique Freshly Pressed a try.