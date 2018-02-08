Cole Haan: Mens Sneakers at Selfridges

Celebrating their third season in the UK, Cole Haan’s mens’ sneakers are eye-catchingly stylish this season – just check out the wonderful camo knit to see what we are talking about! Available in Selfridges from this week, the US brand’s aesthetic is all about craft, style and engineering.

Maybe not instantly recognisable in the UK, in the US Cole Haan is a longstanding footwear and eyewear brand which traces its roots to Chicago in 1928. It was founded by Trafton Cole and Eddie Haan to “make good goods and nothing but good goods.” With headquarters in Maine and a creative space popping up in Manhattan, this is a brand that laps up all that’s best about the original American dream; the traditional and the innovative; the entrepreneurial and the free spirited; the craft and the hustle.

Their new collection of men’s trainers have caught our eye this season, with their sleek woven uppers and engineered styling. The GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker has a clean silhouette and leather details. Technical edge is provided with a lightweight midsole providing underfoot cushioning, and a rubber lower sole with flex grooves for flexibility and grip. It’s a sports meets lifestyle combination, that’s going to be a winner for sneaker lovers and the style conscious this summer.

Also take a look at the GrandPrø Running Sneaker, with a more heritage running shoe feel, with its vintage perforated leather upper. Again the tech is all there with a leather footbed, lightweight comfort and rubber pods at the heel and ball of the foot. We’re loving the standout coloured sole on this style too.

Finally with Wimbledon about to take over our screens, check out the GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker. Gorgeous summer style here with an allover knitted oxford upper, and textile covered footbed.

The fabulous Cole Haan sneakers styles are available at Selfridges, Oxford Street, London now. Check them out here.