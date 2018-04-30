How to get the most out of a compact kitchen space

How to get the most out of a compact kitchen space – words Al Woods

If you’ve had a chance to look around a new home in the last few years, you may have noticed that kitchen space isn’t what it used to be.

In fact, British kitchens have decreased in size from an average of 15.37m² in the 1960s to today’s standard of 13.44m², according to figures from LABC Warranty. And, as our homes have shrunk, we’ve had to find innovative ways to fit everything we need in.

Should you be looking to get the most out of your own compact kitchen space, we’ve put together a few tips that can help you squeeze in all the essentials you need. Read on to find out more.

Maximise your cupboard space

Every small kitchen owner knows how valuable cupboard space is for keeping everything neat and tucked away. But if you’re a keen chef or baker, you might struggle to fit in all your ingredients and equipment into the smaller units you have available. This is where it pays to maximise your cupboard space, and there are a few nifty ways you can do this.

For instance, you can add hanging baskets to the underside of a shelf or the back of your cupboard door, as well as tiered racks to double up storage on the shelves themselves. The Holding Company have a nice selection of kitchen storage solutions that are worth a look, with 10% off your first order. Combine these options with smart organisation, and you should be able to revolutionise the way you sort your cupboards.

Don’t overlook your walls and ceiling

When you’re focusing on your cupboard space and appliances, it’s easy to forget about the surfaces around your worktops that have storage potential. For instance, you can add a magnetic strip or some open shelving to a splashback or empty wall to give you additional space to keep utensils, cutlery, and other essentials up and away from your counter but still within easy reach.

You could also explore the idea of adding a hanging rack to a low ceiling or the underside of a cupboard, which can keep your pots, pans, and other cooking equipment accessible and orderly. This might sound unsightly at first, but if you co-ordinate some stainless steel or chrome cookware with a matching rack, like this one from Lakeland, it can look very stylish and put together.

By keeping these items out of your cupboards and drawers, you’ll have a lot more space to play with when it comes to organising your kitchen.

Make the right appliance choices

When you’re working with a smaller space, you need to shop for essential appliances with this fact firmly in mind. Look for opportunities to buy more compact versions of kitchen electricals, such as a slimline dishwasher or a two-slice toaster, to save valuable space. You can also invest in multipurpose appliances like washer-dryers or fridge-freezers to remove the need for two separate devices.

There are innovative ways that you can save on countertop or floor space with integrated appliances, too. For example, one of these integrated fridges or freezers from Belling can be built into your units to avoid the need for a standalone fridge taking up room elsewhere. By planning ahead, you may be surprised at how much you can hide away and save space.

Find ways to use nooks and crannies

Unless you’ve used up every inch of free space, there’s a good chance your kitchen will have a few nooks and crannies that might seem like wasted storage potential. However, if you’re willing to think outside the box, these awkward gaps can be plugged with innovative solutions.

Is there a narrow gap between a unit and an appliance? Consider installing a slimline cupboard for baking trays and chopping boards, or a pull-out wine rack for your favourite tipples. If there’s going to be a gap between the top of your units and the ceiling, you could even add extra cupboards for items that you’ll only need occasionally. Every little bit of extra space helps.

Follow these four tips and you’ll be able to make the most of any compact kitchen space. Then, you’ll be able to enjoy all the usual luxuries without having to sacrifice them for lack of room.

