Competition: Win a pair of tickets to Zip London

To celebrate the success of the first year of Zip London, we are excited to have teamed up with the thrill seekers to offer two pairs of tickets to experience their zip line adventure.

To enter complete the form below, telling us which London park Zip London is based in (see information here if needed!). The winner will be chosen at random from all entries received on or before 11th September 2017.

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Your phone number (required)

Your Address (required)

Tell us which park Zip London is based in?

Comment





Check to accept terms and conditions and to confirm that you are over 18 years of age (see below).







TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

• Competition will close on 11th September 2017

• Two winners will be chosen at random from all the entries submitted on or before the closing date

• Winners name, address and contact details will be requested and passed to a third party provider for prize fulfillment

• Winners will receive two tickets to Zip London to be used on the same day

• The prize must be taken on one day and can be redeemed up until Sunday 1st October 2017. The winner can book any date up until then subject to availability

• The winners will be contacted by the Zip London press team by 12th September 2017. Zip London will attempt to contact the winner three times and failure to respond within 10 days to organise a visit will lead to your prize becoming invalid

• Children under the age of 16 years will not be permitted to take part in this adventure unless accompanied by a participating adult at all times. Minimum age is 8 years.

• Weight and height restrictions will apply (Max weight is 120 kg Height, Min height is 1.2m). Zip London terms and conditions apply.

• The Promoter’s decision is final and binding on the entrants – no correspondence will be entered into

• Entrants email addresses will be added to the promoter’s mailing list to receive details of future promotions. Details will not be shared with third parties. If you do not wish to be included on the mailing list please include the words ‘OPT OUT’ in the comments box.