Why take a construction course? There are many reasons… – words Al Woods

The construction industry is one which has stood the test of time. For hundreds of years, construction workers have in one way or another built the entire world around us.

Although it has come a long way since the middle ages and the buildings and technology used today are far more advanced than ever before, the underlying principles which surround the construction industry have remained largely the same.

From carpentry to engineering and everything in between, there are many jobs in construction to interest almost anybody. It is a vast, continuously growing and very interesting field to join, and there are plenty of construction courses training the next generation of construction workers who will go on to tackle huge projects up and down the country.

If you have been considering a career in the construction industry or whether you are simply interested for personal reasons, there are plenty of reasons why it is a very worthwhile industry to learn about. Construction has always and will continue to have a hugely beneficial impact on our world. Getting into the construction industry, however, does require you to have some sort of education and practical experience in the industry. There are plenty of construction courses on offer all over the country, many of which satisfy entry requirements for many major construction firms. There are also practical “apprenticeship” opportunities offered by many companies which will give you a job when you finish them.

If you want a better insight into the range of courses on offer and which construction course is for you, you can use a site such as findcourses.co.uk who list all of the options that are available (which for construction is currently 567 courses). There are many reasons why taking a construction course and embarking on a career in the industry is a good idea, and here are a few of these.

#1: The Availability of Jobs

The job market is tough, but construction is an industry that hasn’t suffered like many of the traditional ones have. It is one which, despite the global economy, continues and will continue to boom and bring on new employees for as long as there is construction work to be done. And it’s unlikely that it’ll cease any time soon. In the UK, for example, the government has promised that there will be as many as three million more construction apprenticeships by 2020.

With construction firms constantly looking to bring new talent on board, getting a proper education in this brilliant industry has never been more important or useful for those who want to enter it. Construction is highly-skilled work and we will always have a demand for the services construction firms and their employees provide. Job availability within the construction industry is vast and varied, and there are always employment opportunities for new and experienced construction professionals alike who specialise in a range of different areas. Whether you’re a civil engineer or a bricklayer, you won’t ever struggle to find work, especially when you get some practical experience behind you.

#2: Construction’s Impact on the Economy

Although the world economy has not been as strong in recent years compared to how many people remember it, the construction industry is one which continues to have a positive impact on the global economy. This impact is not only associated with the number of jobs available, either. Because of the work construction workers do – i.e. building new office buildings or shopping centres – new jobs are created, which has a physical and measurable impact on the economy. By knowing that you are part of an industry which helps to improve not only your country but the world for the better, you get job satisfaction, which is hard to match in other industries.

It’s not just in relation to jobs, either. Participating in big construction projects, especially those commissioned by governments or local authorities, benefits your country’s infrastructure which is a magnet for outside investment and skills migration. There’s a reason why all countries considered “developed” and “first world” have outstanding infrastructure provided by the hard work and dedication of people operating within the construction industry. Construction workers and the industry itself is fuel for a country’s economy, which aids growth and development.

#3: A Construction Course Unlocks Plenty of Opportunities

As we have already said, the construction industry is vast and there are lots of opportunities available to those who take up employment in it. Construction doesn’t just involve laying bricks and digging holes. It’s a very versatile industry which has all sorts going on in it and behind the scenes. As a result, you probably won’t know where you are going to end up until you actually take up a job offer and begin to explore your new career. Whilst you may have a particular interest in one area of construction now, you may find something else further down the line.

It’s also an industry which caters for people who want a change of scenery and don’t want to do the same job for the next 40 to 50 or more years. It’s not just this either. When you work in construction, you have the opportunity to visit lots of new places and meet lots of new people – no one project is the same. This variety, not only the job roles you have but the projects you work on, keeps everything new and interesting, leading to high job satisfaction and a desire to remain in the industry.

#4: There’s a Role to Fit Everyone’s Interests

For some reason, lots of people have the wrong idea when it comes to the construction industry and many people fail to understand just how interesting and varied the work can be. The construction industry is more adaptable to change than any other, and there are roles to fit anybody’s interests. Whether you want to be a plasterer, decorator, bricklayer, architect, surveyor, project manager or engineer, there’s a job role out there which will be perfect for you. Even if you don’t have an idea of what you’d like to do yet, there’s no reason to fret about it. Many people don’t figure out where they want to be until long after they’ve finished their construction course and have started building practical experience.

With so many different roles and responsibilities available, including more managerial and administrative roles open to people with a college background, the construction industry is a solid choice and well worth going into. Like we said earlier, if you ever find yourself getting bored in a certain role and want a change of scenery, it’s usually possible to arrange a transfer should you have the necessary skills and experience.

The construction industry has been around in some form for thousands of years. Ever since humans started building basic infrastructure, it has been construction workers and labourers who have done all the hard work. Although it was once considered a job for peasants, today it is a highly technical industry and those who work within it tend to be well-respected and handsomely paid, especially with experience.

With more construction-related courses and roles on offer than ever due to the rapid growth of the industry, now is a better time than ever to get yourself involved if you have been considering it.

Why take a construction course? There are many reasons… – words Al Woods