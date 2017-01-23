How to get that contemporary home decor look for yourself

Mastering the art of decorating is a difficult task that many are too afraid to undertake. In the overall grand scheme of things redecorating your house, in question your bedroom, is not always essential from a functional point of view but nowadays it’s all about style. Many of us now want that contemporary home decor look for ourselves.

The functionalist era has been surpassed and the importance of quality carefully planned design has taken over, enhancing the vital role layouts, color schemes, air flow, dynamic and perception play in our daily life and well-being.

We can find peace and tranquility or joy and excitement in a specific decor and we seek its beauty and delicacy at an unconscious level. We are, in essence, drawn to beautiful and finding the rightful balance between elegance and a tight budget can be overwhelming.

Architecture and design manages though to keep up with the high demand for accommodation and designer pieces by creating niches where quality is not forgotten and is accessible to every pocket. You can buy designer replicas, mimic famous interiors and adapt and create your own pieces according to taste, need, desire, budget. We have selected 6 simple ideas that can be categorized into the low budget high impact bedroom decor zone, enjoy.

DECORATE YOUR WALLS WITH PICTURE FRAMES

Your walls serve as a blank canvas waiting to be filled with creativity and imagination. Where the latter lack, quality prints with minimal delicate frames can take over, creating simple yet classy compositions that will definitely draw the eye.

ADD A FANCY EXPENSIVE LOOKING WALLPAPER

If photography is not included into your favorite’s list, opt for a fancy looking wallpaper. It doesn’t have to be expensive, cheat by searching for one with an extravagant print or bold hues such as bright pink, dark navy blue, emerald green or gold accents.

CREATE YOUR OWN DIY PALLET BED FRAME AND STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD

If finding the proper bed with the right size is too expensive and difficult, why not create your own from wooden pallets? You can customize the design and make a bold design statement by choosing such a raw approach.

USE COPPER AND ROSE-GOLD ACCENTS FOR ELEGANCE

The blandest, most mundane plain interior design can be classed up by the addition of copper or rose-gold accents. Find small decorative pieces at thrift shops, a vase filled with fresh flowers, a marble side table or a fancy looking vintage copper lamp to light the atmosphere.

USE A LARGE VINTAGE MIRROR ON YOUR VANITY CORNER

Light flow is crucial in every single space of your home and where space lacks and light is pour cheat and express the idea of natural lighting with the use of a large mirror reflecting a window. Choose one with an elegant frame and place it on your special corner.

UNITE ALL THE DESIGN PIECE THROUGH A WONDERFUL IMPRESSIVE CHANDELIER

Artificial lighting might come second after natural one, but in the bedroom where we mostly spend our time during the night, ambiental delicate soft light is of the essence. Opt for an impressive chandelier that conveys luxury but is actually rather low on the budget scale. Create your own using an organic branch and some Christmas lights.

What do you think about the suggested ideas? Feel free to share your own take on the subject in the comment section below.

