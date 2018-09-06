How to create an eco-friendly kitchen – words Alexa Wang

Your kitchen is likely the most important, and the busiest, room in your home. You’re in there a lot -cooking, cleaning, socializing with family and friends – so it’s important to keep it looking clean, inviting, and modern.

But on top of all of that, making your kitchen an eco-friendly space is a great way to do something for the planet and for your wallet. Check out the tips below to design a sustainable kitchen that you’ll love.

Repair or Update Your Appliances

Older appliances aren’t as energy efficient as modern appliances, and if an appliance isn’t working like it should, it might be using up more energy than necessary. So, if you start to notice that an appliance such as your dishwasher or your refrigerator isn’t functioning optimally, hire an expert. You can look for local repair experts by performing a search online. A great example is appliance repair San Marcos TX. Once you find your local repair pros, you can get your appliances up and running like new again. When that isn’t an option, though, upgrading to an energy efficient appliance is the next best thing and doing so can help you save money on your energy bills.

Use a Low-Flow Aerator

When it comes to your sink, using a low-flow aerator is another way to make your kitchen more environmentally friendly. The simple act of adding an aerator could help you save hundreds of gallons of water annually, and that’s important for the planet. Plus, saving water means you can also save money on your water bill. Just shop for aerators that will work with whatever faucet you currently have installed; it’s that easy.

Choose No-VOC Paint

One of the fastest ways to update a kitchen and refresh its look is by simply painting the walls, but the paint that you choose is important if you want to take an eco-friendly approach. It’s best to choose no-VOC paints that will not release harmful compounds into the air. VOCs contribute to indoor pollution, which could increase your risk of health problems. Choosing an eco-friendly paint means you’ll be making a smarter decision for the health of your family.

Get a Kitchen Composter

To reduce food waste and create natural soil and fertilizer for your garden and lawn, install a kitchen composter. You can find a variety of composters, making it easy to choose the one that’s the best fit for your kitchen – and your budget.

Install Eco-Friendly Flooring

Eco-friendly flooring that’s made of sustainable and renewable materials is another big way to make your kitchen “greener.” Look for FSC-certified wood flooring, reclaimed wood flooring, terrazzo flooring, and cork flooring, as a few examples of some of the attractive and versatile options for eco-conscious consumers.

Are you ready to design a kitchen that is not only beautiful and functional, but also environmentally friendly? Good for you! With the tips above, you can get started and create the perfect kitchen that will help you save money while being kinder to Mother Nature.