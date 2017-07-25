Creative storage solutions for home and business – words Alexa Wang

When you are trying to get organized, it can be challenging to figure out where to start. Once the mess has taken over, there often seems little that can be done to get control of the situation.

Many times this chaotic situation stems from lack of storage solutions. You do not have to have big closets and a ton of cabinets to come up with space to store things. Your home or business can look more spacious when there is a place for everything.

Look Up

Shelves are a no brainer when it comes to finding places to put things. An office may have wall after wall of shelves. This may house things like paper, folders, and other office supplies. You can only add a certain number of standing shelves, however. To keep the floor space clear, consider looking up. Shelves on brackets can be placed above desks, copiers, and in meeting rooms. These can hold everything from books to office supplies.

Instead of freestanding shelves, make better use of the space by having a contractor design built in shelves from floor to ceiling. At home, this can give a common study a luxurious library feel. Those that craft can fill the space with as many fabric samples as they like. Hammocks can hang from corners in a layered pattern to hold soft items, such as stuffed animals. Not everything needs to be at eye level. Keep a folding stool nearby for retrieving items that are high up.

Hideaway Furniture and Creative Containers

There is more to storage furniture than simply a place to throw things when guest are on the way over. While this may be tempting, try to assign each space to a particular item. Ottomans that open up, coffee tables with drawers, and cute buckets on shelves can all add space to store items. Inexpensive metal buckets can be found at the hardware store. They match every color scheme and can hold excessive amounts of pens, paint brushes, and bathroom items. They are great for both the office and home.

Offsite Storage

When you need more storage space while you get things under control, storage units in New Orleans are available. Many people use these units during moves or home renovations. Office renovations may warrant the need for a safe space to store computer equipment. A growing business may also use storage a space for extra merchandise. A new business may not have the funds for a large office space in the beginning.

It can be a challenge to keep a space from becoming cluttered. It often takes a conscious effort to throw things away and purchase only necessities. The less crowded space may make you more productive. It is difficult to get anything done when you are surrounded by clutter. Take the time to come up with a plan for you particular situation. Take a look around your space and see where you can add shelving or a piece of furniture with storage space in it. Storage units are often used by people that need to get items out of the way immediately. Get started today to get clutter under control.