Finding cruelty free makeup products on a budget

The majority of ladies around the world love makeup, especially when we find cruelty-free products. Makeup which is not cruelty-free means that scientists have used rabbits, guinea pigs and mice to test what happens when the hazardous chemicals are exposed to living beings.

Whether a vegan or someone with strong moral principles when it comes to animal cruelty, finding make-up free products is often an important consideration for many people.

While a Bad Credit Payday Loan can help in a financial emergency, buying makeup is not a necessity and therefore a separate budget should be used when funding this.

We would love to afford the best, cruelty free makeup when we shop, but sometimes we have to stick to our budget and settle for the cheaper options, many of which are not classified as cruelty-free. Fortunately, there are affordable products and cruelty free brands that will ensure that you stay within your budget and we have collated them so you can find them all here!

What To Look For

When choosing your makeup, look for the three most-trustworthy logos; ‘PETA’, ‘Choose Cruelty-Free’ and ‘Leaping Bunny’, as they can be found on all cruelty-free and vegan brands. All three of the logos are rabbits and will be found on the packaging, easy for you to see.

Foundation

It is hard enough to find a perfect foundation that matches your skin as it is, without throwing in price and ethics into the equation. However, lucky for you, we have found affordable, cruelty-free foundations just for you!

Let me introduce you to the ‘NYX Total Control Drop Foundation’ which has twenty-four shades available and is perfect for everyday wear with its matte finish. Coming in at a very reasonable price of just £14, this is our number one foundation for you to purchase on your budget whilst avoiding products tested on animals.

Setting Spray

Adding setting spray to your face after applying your makeup really gives a flawless finish and keeps your makeup in place all day. We have a couple of vegan choices for you. Firstly, our favourite ‘NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray’ which is at a very affordable price (can you see a trend with this brand?). Secondly, we recommend that you make your own DIY setting powder. Combine arrowroot flour, cocoa powder and cinnamon and you will have a ‘photo shopped’ finish that can save you money and ensure that your makeup collection is cruelty-free!

Eyeshadow

We know that the latest eyeshadow palette that everyone’s raving about is very tempting and you really want it, but first consider other options which will have the same result and leave money in your account!

e.l.f Cosmetics is an American makeup brand which prides itself on being cruelty-free and vegan, while also offering incredibly affordable yet high quality products. The ‘Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette’ is an excellent example of this and remarkably cheaper than the popular ‘Urban Decay’ palettes, while still offering excellent pigment and bright colours which stay in place all day long.

Highlighter

We all love a good highlighter and we can never put enough on – can we? e.l.f’s ‘Baked Highlighter’ is an excellent product that gives your face a healthy glow and you can be sure to remain in your budget. If you are looking to push your budget a little bit further, however, then turn to Too Faced’s ‘Bottle Of Unicorn Tears’. While this is priced a little higher at £21.20, you can enjoy multi-dimensional sparkle to really amp up your highlighter while offering a weightless finish.

Lipstick

Lipstick really finishes your look and makes an impact, especially with a bold colour. ‘Pacifica’ is a cruelty-free, vegan brand and has a beautiful lipstick, ‘Devocean Natural’ that comes in a variety of colours and is not going to break the bank! Alternatively, you can turn to Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Liquid Lipstick, offering a colour range from cool-toned purple to a light peachy nude, available at £20 per lipstick. While this brand is a little higher priced than some of the budget ranges, you can still benefit from cruelty-free glamour at an affordable price.

These are just a selection of makeup brands that don’t test on animals that we found to fit a budget, and there are so many more out there! Make sure that you do your research so you know the logos you are looking for as well as ensuring that the products you are buying really are cruelty-free. Put some money aside each month into a ‘makeup’ pot and within no time you will have a little fund to spend on these beautiful products.

